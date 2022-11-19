CLIFTON PARK — The Canandaigua Academy football team had another remarkable and historic season in 2022. The program won its 12th Section V title and fourth straight, but the season came to an end against Section II’s Niskayuna in the Class A state quarterfinals, 14-7.
The Braves’ defense showed up right from the beginning, forcing two fumbles in the first half and holding the Silver Warriors to just seven points.
On offense, the Braves were left scratching their heads after the first half with three turnovers on downs.
Even though the offense wasn’t clicking at 100%, the defense continued to keep the Braves in the game with big-time stops to keep it a one-score game.
Canandaigua’s defensive line pressured the Niskayuna quarterback relentlessly. The likes of Dom Gullace and Mason DePew caused havoc in the backfield.
One of the biggest plays in the first half was a sack by Gullace on third down that pushed Niskayuna back nearly 10 yards. The Silver Warriors attempted a field goal that bounced off the crossbar and out, keeping it a 7-0 game at halftime.
Early in the second half, Niskayuna scored on a 27-yard pass that put the Braves down 14-0.
The Silver Warriors’ defense continued to stump CA in the second half. On fourth-and-10 at the Niskayuna 30-yard line with 4:52 left in the game, Jude York caught what appeared to be a 30-yard touchdown pass but the catch was ruled out of bounds at the goal line, resulting in the fifth turnover on downs for the Braves in the game.
Niskayuna took over with just under five minutes to play on its own 30-yard line and chewed up nearly four minutes of clock to get to midfield. On 3rd and 20 with 1:24 to go, the Silver Warriors punted and pinned the Braves deep in their own end.
All of a sudden, the Braves offense woke up with a 62-yard bomb touchdown pass to Tysheed Crockton. The PAT was good and the score was 14-7 with 56 seconds to go. However, that was the end of the fireworks for the Braves as Niskayuna recovered the onside kick with 54 seconds to go and ran out the clock to end the game and Canandaigua’s season. The Braves finish with a record of 9-3.