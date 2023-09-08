CLYDE — After setting a school rushing and scoring record in Week 1, the Clyde-Savannah Golden Eagles football team were eager to follow up in Week 2 against Mynderse Academy.
The team responded even better, with a 52-0 shutout.
The Golden Eagles’ point total increased to 134 on the season in their home opener which doubled as the start of league action for the Wayne-Finger Lakes Independent League on Friday night at Nicholas DeCola Field.
“We’re executing at a great level,” C-S head coach Dave Uimonen said after another great showing from his offense. “The guys have put in a lot of work.”
Golden Eagles running back Zymere Smith continued his hot start to his season by recording five touchdowns, 212 yards with 12 carries on the ground. He also added one reception for 36 yards. In just two games, Smith has rushed for 490 yards and nine touchdowns.
“He is one of the best running backs in Section V,” Uimonen said about Smith, who strongly believes that Section V should allow independent programs to have players eligible for the Player of the Week honors. “But, I can say that the guys are playing excellent football, they’re very hungry, they’re motivated and we’re just going to keep working to improve every week.”
C-S (2-0, 1-0) improved tremendously on defense since giving up 41 points in the win over Jordan-Elbridge with a shut-out performance in Week 2.
“All the credit goes to my teammates,” Smith said after the win. “My teammates are the best on the field; Chris Titus is one of the best, I just have to worry about pass protection and that’s it.”
Titus collected six tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack for a spectacular evening on defense for the junior defensive linemen.
Golden Eagle sophomore linebacker John Whitfield also added six tackles and one tackle for loss. Senior teammates Steven Large contributed with five tackles and Aiden VanDuyne caught an interception for a big day on defense in the win.
Despite the slow start overall, Mynderse (0-1, 0-1) started their season with a nice first play on offense.
Mynderse junior quarterback Robert Meeks threw the ball out right to junior wide receiver Eion Fleming, who then lateraled to junior teammate Ryan Van Vleck for a big gain to start their 2023 season.
“It feels great being the head coach,” Mynderse head coach Sean Mullen said after completing his first game. “It feels great being out here with the players and even though the score was lopsided for this game, there were so many positives we can take away from it. Over the course of the game, our (offensive) line came to life, they moved more, they played harder. The guys that were going out there were giving one-hundred percent every single play and we came away with some stunning offensive plays and a couple of good defensive plays too.”
After a Blue Devils punt and an encroachment penalty on their first play on defense, Smith took off for a 65-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score on the very first C-S offensive play of the night.
“Our expectations have not changed at all,” Smith said about his team’s strong start.
Smith found the end zone three times in the first half that resulted in a 36-0 halftime lead.
“We’ve set goals as a team and we’re looking to achieve some things that haven’t been done here at Clyde-Savannah in quite some time,” Uimonen said. “When you have guys that work hard like Zymere does in practice and also in the classroom we’re going to have an opportunity to be successful.”
C-S senior quarterback Cody Griffin also rushed for a touchdown in the opening quarter to add to a big night for him in the air and on the run. He finished his game with four carries for 53 yards and the one TD.
“Blocking; I need my offensive line to block a lot more than they did tonight,” Mullen said on one area of improvement going forward. “But with a week’s worth of practice and some healthy bodies in there, we’re going to be in good shape for next week.”
The Blue Devils will play their home opener next Friday, Sept. 15 for their first meeting against Newark since the late 1990’s. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. against Newark/Marion.
“I want us to keep working hard, I want us to look adversity in the face and smile at it and continue to play hard and to continue to give one-hundred percent,” Mullen said. “I feel like tonight there were a couple of times where we could have gotten down. I’ve seen it for the past however many years of the program, sometimes we do get down and we don’t come back from it. But tonight we came back from it and I was very proud of our guys.”
C-S remains at home for their next contest on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. against South Seneca/Romulus when they will celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the 1993 state championship team.