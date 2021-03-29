LYONS — Teams and fans didn’t have to wait long in the football season for a Route 31 rivalry game, and both teams showed signs that it was just Week 2 of one of the strangest football seasons ever played.
Eight fumbles from both sides defined the game but it was Clyde-Savannah(1-1, 1-1) that took advantage of the turnovers to rout Lyons(0-2, 0-2) by a final score of 38-13.
“You got to come hard when it’s your archenemy,” Clyde-Savannah head coach Stephen Record stated after the win. “We played a really great game, I thought we played a really good game last week, just had too many penalties against ourselves. We had ten penalties last week which killed us, a couple here tonight but they didn’t kill us as bad as last week.”
Lyons’ mistakes were apparent as early as the first drive of the game. The Lions coughed up the ball on the opening drive as a fumble recovered by the Golden Eagles led to quick rushing touchdown from senior running back Camden Chance to put the Golden Eagles up 8-0 after a successful 2-point conversion.
Less than a week after being named Wayne County Basketball Player of the Year, Chance got right to work on the football field with his first of four touchdowns on Saturday that led his Golden Eagles to victory.
“It’s discipline and having a little better character,” Lyons head coach Brad Steve stated on area’s to improve on with his team going forward this season. “The culture needs to be broken. Arguing, fighting amongst each other; that was our biggest downfall in this game.”
The first play on next possession, the Lyons fumbled again this time by the normally sure-handed senior running back Ahmir James.
James did not have to wait long for redemption as he recovered a fumble from Chance on the very next play.
Lyons were unable to convert the Golden Eagles turnover into points, and Clyde-Savannah quickly got the ball back.
Chance made up for his fumble with another touchdown with two minutes to go in the first quarter as he caught the ball on the right side of the field, cut back across the field and crossed the goal line near the left end zone pylon to put his team up 16-0 after another 2-point conversion.
Clyde-Savannah took that 16-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
“I got twenty-one guys and I just told them before the game, I love this group, we’re young, we only have four seniors but they play hard, they like each other, they’re not selfish and they want to win,” Record added on his team after two games.
Four minutes into the second quarter, Chance scored his third touchdown of the game, cutting back once again across the field from right to left, past the defense and into the end zone to complete a 45-yard touchdown run to put the Golden Eagles up 24-0 after another successful 2-point conversion.
Five minutes later, the fourth touchdown of the game came from Clyde-Savannah senior quarterback Steven Dunn. Dunn stood back in the pocket and slung a pass to freshman wide receiver Ryan VanVleck to put their team up 30-0 heading into the halftime break.
The Golden Eagles received the second half kick-off and their dominance continued. Senior Jaden Mckinney torched the Lyons special teams and made it all the way to the Lyons’ 35-yard line for great field position to the start the second half.
A few plays later, Chance ran in his fourth and final touchdown of the game to cap off an amazing night.
Clyde-Savannah connected on their fourth 2-point conversion and took an impressive 38-0 lead heading into fourth quarter.
In the early parts of the fourth quarter, a nearby house began setting off fireworks that seemed to energize the Lions, who finally found the scoreboard in the final quarter.
Off of a Golden Eagles fumble in Lyons territory, the Lions drove the ball all the way down to set up a touchdown by freshman running back Patrick Leonard to cut the Clyde-Savannah lead to 38-6 with seven minutes to play in the game.
Lyons defense held strong and gave the offense time for a final drive. Freshman running back Devyn Williams popped off a 30-yard run to the Golden Eagles’ 5-yard line for last play.
The Lions ran in the touchdown as time expired to give Lyons momentum for their next game.
“Just getting better everyday,” Steve said on one goal for his team for the remainder of the season. “I got a lot of young kids on this team that if we keep, progressing, getting better each day, each game and in a couple of years or in a year we’re going to be a better team.”