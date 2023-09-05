JORDAN — With all the dominant eras of Clyde-Savannah football, the team managed to reset two sparkling records on Saturday in a mammoth win over Jordan-Elbridge to begin the 2023 season.
In an 82-41 victory, the Golden Eagles set school scoring and rushing records. The Golden Eagles rushed for 665 yards en route to besting the previous scoring mark of 78 set in 2004.
Clyde-Savannah accumulated 677 yards of total offense and was led by junior running back Zymere Smith. Smith terrorized the field with 20 carries for 278 yards and four touchdowns. Smith came into the season as one of the best running backs in Section V and certainly the Wayne-Finger Lakes Independent League, but his massive night indicates he has returned better than ever.
In his first varsity game, sophomore John Whitfield had seven carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns, including an 81-yard run for six points.
Head coach Dave Uimonen noted before the seaso began that one of the preseason battles was going to be at the quarterback position. Cody Griffin took the snaps and toted the ball as well, tucking and running eight times for 104 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior Tristan Donnelly and junior Steffon Harper each chipped in three carries for 52 yards and a touchdown.
The Golden Eagles return home this Friday for the team’s home and league opener, as they welcome in what the W-FL League coach’s were hoping to get back to: local rivalries. Mynderse Academy rolls into town for its season opener. Kickoff on Nicholas Der Cola Field is set for 7 p.m.