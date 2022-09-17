GENEVA — A quick and scoreless first quarter preceded a long and high-scoring second quarter that saw the Geneva football team down before exploding past Newark/Marion 31-8 with 25 unanswered points.

“I’m very impressed with the kids. They give it their all and each down is like their last down,” said Geneva coach Larry Guerreri whose team improved to 3-0. “This game made me more nervous than any of them. (Newark) has speed and power and it was a testament to our kids and how they played.”

A 36-yard throw from Newark quarterback Alex Bernardi to Kellen Foster tied the game at 6-6 in the second quarter. The Reds converted a two-point extra attempt, and for the first time all season, the Panthers were behind.

“I’m proud of our effort. We’re getting better and I thought we played really well at stretches,” said Newark/Marion coach Mike McGavisk. “We’re showing improvement and we tried to work in some new formations but we have a lot of work to do. Geneva’s a really good team and we did a good job, at times, containing.”

“We did so much scouting this week on Kellen Foster. He is a specimen,” Guerreri said of the Reds’ running back.

It didn’t take long for Geneva to respond as junior Xavier Praylor scored on a bootleg run on the next possession to make it 12-8. The Panthers then quelled any chance of a Newark/Marion score, forcing a three-and-out. Geneva senior Daniel Carter received the punt and took it to the house for a 55-yard touchdown.

If that boost wasn’t enough, the first girl to play for the Geneva Panthers varsity football team, Natalie Budgar, came in to kick the extra point which sailed through the uprights and sent the team and crowd into frenzy.

“Natalie is tough as nails,” Guerreri said. “I’m glad she’s kicking extra points for us.”

With a 19-8 lead, the Panthers kept the Reds at bay for the remainder of the half and took the momentum into the second half.

“We bend and didn’t break. We’ve given up four touchdowns this year and I gave up 42 [points] in the first game last year,” Guerreri said with a laugh. “I think that’s a big improvement for us.”

The Panthers instantly capitalized on that momentum courtesy of Carter. The linebacker intercepted Bernardi in the secondary and outran every Reds player for a 75-yard pick-6 that extended Geneva’s lead to 25-8. Both teams leaned on the wildcat formation in the second half and on 4th down, the direct snap to Quadere Lawson paid off. The Panthers’ senior received the direct snap and ran outside right with blockers. He found space and turned on the afterburners for a 42-yard touchdown run.

“That’s what the best part of it is: we don’t have one go-to guy,” Guerreri said. “We’ve got four great receivers, a good running back, a good quarterback and Daniel scored both his long touchdowns with a pulled groin.”

The Reds showed signs of life with a 52-yard drive to begin the fourth quarter but a sack on fourth down ended any chance that the Reds could make a comeback.

“I think the game was a little tighter than the score indicated,” McGavisk said. “If we take away those two big plays and if we can punch one in, it’d be a different story, but it wasn’t so give credit to Geneva. We just have to go back to the drawing board and keep getting better.”