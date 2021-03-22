PENN YAN — It wasn’t ideal nor was it at the right time or place, but football returned to the Finger Lakes on Saturday and presented a storied rivalry with a thrilling finish.
The Geneva Panthers battled the Midlakes Screaming Eagles on Penn Yan Academy’s turf field.
Geneva hunkered down on defense and hung on to beat Midlakes, 14-6.
“It feels great,” Geneva head coach Mike Pane stated about being back on the football field. “Parts of it felt like normal, parts of it didn’t obviously. The fact that the kids from both teams and coaches got a chance to play a football game is a great thing.”
Midlakes was riding a 21-game losing streak going into Saturday’s contest but the image and culture of the team had already begun to change with legendary head coach Dave Whitcomb back at the helm. Whitcomb began his second stint with the Screaming Eagles and also led Geneva to a state title back in 2006.
“I’m proud and honored to be back,” Whitcomb stated after the game.
The difference with Whitcomb calling plays showed out on Saturday with the Screaming Eagles having a shot to tie the game on the final drive of the game.
Down 14-6, the Screaming Eagles got the ball back on their side of the field after a Panthers punt with 4:10 remaining.
Midlakes seemed to be heading towards a 4-and-out to end the game but junior quarterback Ricky Wright stepped back a fired a pass to junior wide receiver Hunter Black to keep the drive going on a 4th down conversion.
The Screaming Eagles continued their drive and battle their way into the red zone following another completed pass to sophomore wide receiver Tyler McCarrick on the Geneva 13-yard line with 28.6 seconds to go.
A few plays later and with no timeouts remaining, Midlakes seemed to have had one more play in them but a costly false-start penalty with 5 seconds to play turned into a 10-second run-off that ultimately ended the game.
Midlakes falls short but the future is already looking bright after one game.
“This is a journey,” Whitcomb added on his team. “(Geneva) is extremely well coached. It was a tough week for both Mike (Pane) and I knowing that we coached together and played. Obviously, Geneva had some terrific players. I’m proud of our kids that they hung in there. They came back in the second half and played hard the whole game. We started to execute, we started to become a little bit of what I think we can become. We took some big steps. Sure, I would have love to have won the game, no question about that. I told the team, be disappointed but not discouraged.”
Geneva started off the game with a little rust after a false start penalty and a fumble to give it to Midlakes on their first two plays in the game’s opening drive, they then started to be in a groove.
Geneva scored their first touchdown of the game in the first quarter when senior quarterback Jordon Campbell snuck into the end zone on the inch line. The Panthers went for two with success after senior wide receiver Tyqwan Coles punched in the conversion.
A few plays prior, Panthers senior running back Nasir Harrison set up the Panthers’ first touchdown of the season following an 85-yard sprint all the way down to the 3-yard line.
Harrison left the game at halftime with an injury and would not return for precautionary reasons.
Pane still thinks Harrison is, “one of the best running backs in Section V,” as he continues on with his senior season.
The other Geneva touchdown occurred in the second quarter when Campbell found Coles in the back of the end zone for a 14-0 lead.
Geneva attempted to go for two again but was unsuccessful. Nevertheless, the two 14-0 lead Geneva carried into at halftime propelled them to the win.
Midlakes’ lone score of the game came in their strong second half when junior running back Mark Scoville ran in 1st-in-goal from the 2-yard line.
After finishing at .500 back in 2019, the Panthers get a big Week 1 victory to start their Fall II season off on the right foot.
“Our expectations are like games like today,” Pane added on his team going forward. “We only have 17 guys eligible right now. Our numbers are low and they’re going to have to play both ways and battle. I’m really proud how they hung in there today.”