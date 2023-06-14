GENEVA — Loman Stadium at Geneva High School will host a semipro football game at 7 p.m. Saturday between the Upstate Predators and defending national champion Syracuse Strong.
The game will honor late Geneva football head coach Larry Guererri.
The Upstate Predators will have the number “24” printed on their jerseys in honor of Guererri, who was close friends with both head coaches and Syracuse Strong owner Chris Gorman.
The entry fee is $10. There will be shirts available for purchase. Proceeds to be forwarded to Geneva Youth Football, in which Guererri took great pride.
The two teams are part of the Gridiron Developmental Football League, a professional developmental football league based in Memphis, Tenn.
In their first game of the season, the Rochester-based Upstate Predators defeated the New York Falcons 32-0; they play in the Xtreme Conference West. Syracuse, meanwhile, will be 2-0 heading into Saturday with victories of 44-7 and 31-9.