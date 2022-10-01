GENEVA — High school football doesn’t get much better than the game on the line with less than a minute to go during Homecoming. That was the scenario at Loman Field on Friday night between the Geneva Panthers and Wayne Central Eagles. Geneva, however, couldn’t make it a Homecoming to remember as it fell 27-26 in the last minute.

“The kids played their hearts out,” Geneva head coach Larry Guererri said after the game. “I’ll be honest: I’ll take the heat. I got out-coached in this one. Hats off to Wayne, they didn’t break and came back with composure.”

Down 26-20, Panthers running back Quadere Lawson ripped off a massive 46-yard run to put Geneva deep in Wayne territory. The team edged its way to the Eagles seven-yard line before the game came to a point on 4th-and 4. A direct snap to Lawson caused the Eagles defense to swarm to the senior who appeared as if he was going to be tackled by a host of Wayne players. Unbelievably, Lawson cut in the blink of an eye, split the Wayne defense up the middle and scored a touchdown with 50 seconds remaining.

“All week I told him, ‘I’m gonna ride the hot hand and be prepared to have 20-25 touches,’” Guererri said. “The moves are just amazing. We rode Q’s back and it was only fitting to let him get the ball on the two-point conversion and I’d do it 100 more times.

The Panthers — who held a 20-6 lead in the third — had been going for two-point conversions all night and stuck with the gameplan. A costly delay of game penalty pushed the Panthers back five yards and Wayne head coach Dave Marean knew exactly who was getting the ball.

“Coach Marean —we went to college together and we’ve know each other for a long time — he knew exactly what I was going to run,” Guererri said. “He called a timeout

Lawson fought and pushed his way all he could but ended two yards short of the 2-point conversion and the game essentially ended.

An onside kick went too far, Wayne recovered and kneeled down to win the game.

“You hate to lose these games, you love to win them but our kids played their hearts out,” Guererri said. “I hate to say, ‘You win some, you lose some,’ but this is one you don’t like to lose.”