WAVERLY — The Waverly Wolverines hosted the Geneva Panthers in a football game that had been scheduled a week in advance. The last minute addition left both teams with minimal time to prepare and questions about their game plans.
In the end, Waverly’s game plan was too much for Geneva on both sides of the ball and the Wolverines rolled to a 46-6 victory.
Waverly head coach Jason Miller acknowledged multiple concerns when preparing for Saturday’s game, but emphasized the athleticism of quarterback Michael Richardson. “Number one was that (Geneva) quarterback. He was running all over the place their first two games. They were bootlegging, they were sweeping. The kid was scary.”
The Wolverines’ defensive scheme to contain Richardson worked. The Panthers only earned one first down in the first half while generating a total of 43 yards of offense. Geneva also saddled themselves with penalties on both sides of the ball. They accumulated nine penalties for 84 yards in the first half.
Richardson finished the game with 42 yards rushing and 27 yards passing. Immanuel Townsend was Richardson’s primary target with four receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown. Konnor Guererri led the Panthers on the ground with eight rushes for 53 yards.
Meanwhile the Wolverine offensive execution matched their defense. Waverly scored touchdowns on seven of their nine possessions. The exceptions were the first and last possessions of the game. The last possession was a kneel-down to run out the game clock.
The Wolverines offensive attack rolled up 444 yards against Geneva. Gage Tedesco led the ground attack with 87 yards and a touchdown. Joe Tomasso was 15 of 20 for 183 yards and a touchdown from the pocket. He also rushed for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Brady Blauvelt was Tomasso’s favorite target with five catches for 37 yards. Jason Pipher had three receptions for 79 yards.