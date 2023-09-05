CANANDAIGUA — Despite fielding practically a brand-new team against a seasoned Whitney Point squad, the Midlakes Screaming Eagles showed heart, discipline and fight in a 42-8 loss on Saturday afternoon at their 2023 home-away-from-home in Canandaigua Academy.
“There’s a lot of things to build on,” Midlakes head coach Dave Whitcomb said. “We would do some very good things but it’s just the consistency. We were missing three starters, all 11 kids on offense are all underclassmen and on defense it’s 10 out of the 11 ... it’s just growing pains.”
Receiving the opening kickoff, the Eagles drove 48 yards down the field picking up three first downs on big runs from sophomore Trey Martin and crisp slant passes from junior quarterback Steven Montemorano to the likes of juniors Diallo Lewis and Nate Ellis.
The drive ended on a turnover on downs at the Whitney Point 12-yard line, but Whitcomb loved what he saw from the first drive of the game from his young squad, especially his running back.
“Trey is a hard working kid and is never leaves the weight room,” Whitcomb said. “He’s a dedicated kid and go-to kind of guy. He’s like the Rnergizer Bunny.”
Midlakes’ defense, in nearly all facets, kept the Golden Eagles from driving the ball all day long. They held the line, broke up passes and forced Whitney Point into numerous third- or fourth-and-long situations throughout the game.
The issue for the Screaming Eagles defense was stopping the big plays. Whitney Point’s starting quarterback, running back and top wide receiver were all seniors, and they played with their experience to consistently break the will of the Midlakes defense. On nearly every drive, the Golden Eagles dug themselves out of trouble with big plays that kept drives going or resulted in touchdowns.
“They never actually drove the ball down the field, it was just the big plays and they couldn’t run the ball on us,” Whitcomb said. “We’ll go back to the drawing board and there’s some personnel things that we didn’t even know because these kids have never played a varsity schedule. A lot of things to build on.”
The highlight of the game for Midlakes came from Trevor Halladay. Halladay, who was injured earlier in the game, played with the spirit of his late father, who passed away over the summer. In the second half, following a Whitney Point touchdown, Halladay received a squib kick at his own 20-yard line. After a quick survey of the incoming players, Halladay broke tackles, cut back and sprinted his way to an 80-yard touchdown that fired up the entire sideline and fans.
“Trevor played hard and with spirit today,” Whitcomb said. “He and our special teams were great today.”
The Screaming Eagles continued to hold Whitney Point for three downs but would inevitably give way to a big play from the Golden Eagles’ experienced seniors. At the end of the game, Midlakes racked up 12 first downs to Whitney Point’s nine. The Screaming Eagles ‘ first penalty didn’t come until the fourth quarter and just two flags were thrown on Midlakes throughout the game to Whitney Point’s 10. The Screaming Eagles spent more time in the red zone and Whitcomb expects that with the experience to come, his team will convert the opportunities they earned on Saturday.
“We have to learn to finish, and I think that will come,” Whitcomb said. “We just can’t give up those big plays and we’ve got to get better.”