OVID — It was homecoming weekend for the South Seneca Falcons when its combined team with Romulus hosted another combined team of Lyons/Sodus for some 8-man football action on Saturday night.
It was a packed house with the students section rocking, the band playing and the home fans ready to cheer on their Falcons.
Lyons/Sodus (3-1) pulled out its third straight victory with a 28-8 win over South Seneca/Romulus (0-4) on Saturday night.
“I’m proud of them, we played hard,” Lyons/Sodus head coach Brad Steve said after the win. “From last game to this game we’ve cleaned it up a lot. But, we still have a lot of work to do to get bigger and stronger. We had a lot of broken plays that we need to execute a little bit better with the teams that we have coming up.”
South Seneca head coach Ken Sweet is still in his first season and is still looking for his first career win.
“I’m really proud of the way they played,” Sweet said about his team after the game. “They played hard and we get better every week. The games are getting closer. We’re only losing two seniors which we gave away tonight so this whole team comes back next year.”
Despite the 0-4 start, the Falcons showed some signs on Saturday that there are better days to come in Ovid.
“The start was really rough,” Sweet said about his first season as the head coach overall. “The end of it has gotten a lot better. We’re learning to play 8-man because all of our coaches are working together for the first time. We’ve never coached 8-man before so we’re all learning it. We’re getting better every week. The problem is that our last two games will be against two of the best teams in New York so that’s going to be rough.”
The Falcons’ first offensive play of the game didn’t go as planned when junior quarterback Tyler Piccolo threw an interception right into the hands of Lyons sophomore cornerback Darius Wood-Asberry in the middle of the field.
Wood-Asberry doubles as the Lions quarterback and gave his offense great field position to start its drive. The Lions pushed but the Falcons defense held strong and kept the Lions to a field goal try that was blocked.
South Seneca took over and its second drive of the game was the drive that was expected from the start.
Junior running back Caleb Sweet broke off a big run to get into Lyons territory for the first time in the game. An ensuing run right up the middle by senior Jack Snyder made it a 1st-and-goal at the Lions 9-yard line.
Three running plays and an incompletion on 4th-and-goal gave the ball back to Lyons with 47 seconds to go in the opening quarter.
Lyons continued its drive until 5:42 remained in the second quarter in a drive that ended in a turnover on downs.
The Lions held strong on defense once again and were able to get the ball back before halftime. Senior running back Jaylen Battle then pulled off a big run for his Lions after making multiple moves. By the end of the run, Battle’s run moved the ball from the Lions’ own 11-yard line down to the 16-yard of the Falcons.
The very next play, the Lions fumbled the ball and turned it over, but once again the Falcons couldn’t get anything going on offense.
The next Lyons possession, Wood-Asberry connected with senior wide receiver CyQuire Norvel in the back of the end zone as the first half buzzer expired to put the Lions up 6-0 at the halftime break.
The second half was all Lyons as the team stormed to its first road victory of the season.
Less than two minutes into the half, Lyons had a play in the Falcons’ red zone.
Under center, Battle scrambled about 20 yards before floating a pass over every player right to Norvel for a passing touchdown and a 14-0 lead following a converted 2-point attempt.
The Falcons’ first possession of the second half came with a helping of deja vu in the form of another interception, this time by Lyons junior Jaiden Lopez.
Lopez’s pick led to a rushing touchdown from Battle that put the Lions up 22-0 with 6:54 to go in the third quarter following another 2-point conversion by Wood-Asberry.
South Seneca did have a nice moment with 4:12 to go in the third quarter when Sweet was nearly sacked for a big loss but escaped and ran towards the line of scrimmage before passing to junior Zack Sherry for a 30-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 22-8.
Lyons held firm after that touchdown and sealed the victory.
Lyons is right in the mix for sectionals for 8-man as the team prepare for the final two games of the regular season.
“I’m looking for us to keep moving forward, building our program,” Steve said on his team for the rest of this 2021 season. “We have some seniors that are starting to be leaders. We’re changing our culture and we’re on the right road to do that.”