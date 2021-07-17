GENEVA — Not many coaches in any sport have the pedigree that Mike Pane has during his time with the Geneva football program.
An integral piece of the program since 2003, Pane has been a part of a state champion in Class B, a state runner-up in Class A, three Western Regional titles, seven Finger Lakes league divisional championships and four Section V crowns.
After the first — and likely last — Fall II season, Pane has decided to hang up the headset as coach of the Panthers.
“I’ve been thankful all along for the support I’ve received from Romulus and look forward to doing the best job I can (there) as Dean of Students and Athletic Director,” Pane wrote in an email. “It’s been an awesome run, and I’m thankful to be part of such a special time in Geneva’s football history and more so for all the relationships I’ve made along the way.
“There really wasn’t one factor that drove this decision,” Pane continued. “I just felt it was time to step away with positive thoughts of my time at Geneva. We really had quite a run over the years.”
As head coach, Pane amassed a record of 58-33 and led the Panthers to five Finger Lakes East titles, a Class B Section V championship in 2013, a record-setting year in 2012 for most points in a season, and seven winning campaigns overall.
While a decade of coaching comes with many favorite memories, Pane didn’t have to think hard about what stood out: football on Thanksgiving weekend.
“The state championship team and runner-up team and seasons were great memories,” Pane wrote. “When you are practicing high school football on Thanksgiving weekend, that’s a special memory.”
Beyond the wins and celebrations, Pane remarked that the most lasting impact left on him was working with the young men during his time in the program and at the helm.
“The things I remember the most from coaching are more than the wins and championships,” he said. “I had the honor of coaching young men like Junior Collins, Brian Fowler, Colin Cooper, Shane Sweeney, Sean Cunningham and so many more. Watching them grow into quality people and knowing you may have had a small part in that is most rewarding.”
Ray Ciancaglini, a character coach for Geneva football and longtime member of the program, said that while football coaches are often remembered by their wins, losses and statistics, he will always remember coach Pane for his immense character.
“The one goal that Coach Pane and I always strived for, through the years, was to have every player leave the program with better character than they came in with,” Ciancaglini said. “In 2016, just before preseason practice, Coach Pane was diagnosed with a very serious medical condition that required several weeks of treatment at the Cleveland Clinic. Each time I called to check on him, his first response was, ‘How are the kids?’
“Everyone judges football coaches by their record and titles, but Coach Pane’s success reached far beyond the physical aspects of the game. Coach Pane will be greatly missed, and it has been an honor and privilege to have coached along side him.”
Pane says he doesn’t have any immediate plans to coach and looks forward to focusing on his duties in the Romulus Central School District.
Typical of Pane, he was quick to give thanks to many people along the way.
“I’ve been fortunate to work with some great people that deserve special recognition and thanks,” he said. “Dave Whitcomb brought me into the program, and I learned so much from him. Randy Grenier had the confidence in me to name me head coach when Dave left. Carol Davis was the lifeline for athletics and the football program for so many years there. Ray Ciancaglini has been a constant source support for me and the players in the program. The relationships with my coaches made over many years: Chris Dercole, Brad Roach, Steve Marchitell, John Forbes, Brian Travis, Jim Warner, Ryan Beer. I could go on and on with that group.
“There are so many others that could be listed that contributed so much. Special thanks to the football boosters, especially past presidents Bill and Sue Rotenberg and Bob and Kelly Doeblin, and to all the famous ‘ziti moms.’ The local business were great in their support of our program: Ron Cecere and Eddie O’Briens, Dana and Dana’s Time Out, the Cosentino family and Uncle Joes, the Crisanti family and Cam’s Pizza, and all of those at Mark’s Pizzeria.
“And, to my wife Michele and my parents and family, the support and patience you provided was immeasurable.”
Football season practice begins next month, and games start Sept. 3. For many, it will be strange not seeing Pane donning the headset on the Panthers sideline.