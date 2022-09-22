CLYDE — Anyone with knowledge of the history of Section V football knows that Nick DerCola is synonymous establishing a winning football program.
The legendary and longtime Clyde-Savannah head coach will be honored in a special ceremony prior to the Golden Eagles’ Friday night football game against Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale.
Currently, a plaque hangs on the outside of the Clyde-Savannah locker room facing the field that honors the legacy of DerCola. Along with making the Golden Eagles into a winning program once more, one of head coach Dave Uimonen’s primary focuses coming into the season was to replace the plaque and honor the head coach that led Clyde-Savannah to decades of glory.
Kickoff for the game is at 7 p.m., but festivities begin at 6 p.m. with a meet-and-greet by the field house. At 6:40, a ceremony to unveil the new plaque and re-dedicate the football field in his honor will begin.
Between 1953 and 1971, DerCola led his football teams to a record of 99-39-6, his basketball teams to a 124-66 record and his baseball teams to a mark of 186-71. During that time he also won 15 League Championships and three sectional titles.
Following its 26-0 win over South Seneca, Clyde-Savannah heads into the matchup with Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale with a 1-2 record with 52 points scored and 61 points allowed. C-R/H has yet to find its first win after falling to Geneseo 44-0 and Notre Dame-Batavia 26-7.