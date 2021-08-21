GENEVA — Currently, Italy occupies one of the top spots in world football rankings after its victory over England in the 2020 European Championships. While most of the world refers to it as football — or futbol — some countries in North America call it soccer.
Don’t be mistaken, however. There’s plenty of American football in Italy as well, and next year one of Geneva’s own will be taking the helm of one of the most storied teams in the Italian Football League.
Nick Quartaro has been hired as the new head coach for the Milano Rhinos for the 2022 season.
Founded in 1976, the Rhinos were the first American football team in Italy and have won five Italian Super Bowls — in 1981, ‘82, ‘83, ‘90 and ‘16.
“The coaching attraction is simply trying to be effective in being a ‘so-called’ expert in the American game and communicating it effectively and coaching the finer points of the game to people in a foreign country,” Quartaro said by phone recently. “It’s just a unique opportunity.”
Quartaro, a 1973 DeSales High School grad, was named the Director of Player Development at Rutgers University in 2016 and during his time there, he coached a player named Gio Rescigno. Rescigno’s father was an Italian immigrant, and naturally, as an Italian-American, Quartaro and his wife became fast friends with the Rescigno family.
After his five years at Rutgers, Rescigno got a chance to play in Milan. He stayed in touch with Quartaro during the pandemic year via text and Facebook, and in early June 2021, Quartaro’s wife Steph received a text from Rescigno’s father saying that Gio’s team — the Milano Rhinos — probably were going to make a change at head coach and would Coach Q be interested.
“We thought it was a joke,” Quartaro said their initial reaction. “He writes back, ‘No. Very serious.’”
Quartaro swiftly followed up with his former player. Playing for a big-name program such as Rutgers, Rescigno knew what the Rhinos needed to get back to success, and he knew exactly the man who could get them there.
He put a word in about Coach Q with the team president, and evidently it was quite a good word. The Monday following the team’s final game, Quartaro received a text from a European number. The message was from team President Alessio D’Ascenzo who said he was looking forward to meeting Quartaro.
“That was on a Monday,” Quartaro began. “We spoke via Zoom on Thursday for two and a half hours. Then I followed that up with another conversation three or four days later with another hour and a half conversation. The following night it was done.”
In late January, just as winter bares its gnarliest form in the Finger Lakes, Quartaro will be packing his bags and heading to northern Italy to prepare for the 2022 season as head coach of the Milano Rhinos.
He has a lot to do before then, however, and none of it involves packing or daydreaming about risotto, polenta or ossobuco.
Before the opportunity with the Rhinos ever manifested, Quartaro hopped on Kevin DeWall’s coaching staff at Hobart College for the fall 2021 season.
So while an unforgettable experience awaits next year in northern Italy, Quartaro is spending fall behind the whistle with the Statesmen, working specifically with the running backs.
“I’ve got a really good group of guys,” Quartaro said of Hobart’s running backs. “During meetings and film, I still look at everything as a coordinator or head coach.”
Viewing the big picture while at Hobart will undoubtedly help Quartaro transition to being at the helm in Italy, but Quartaro’s experience also helps DeWall tremendously.
A member of the Geneva Sports Hall of Fame, Quartaro went to Xavier as a placekicker after graduating from DeSales. He then moved on to Iowa when Xavier dropped football and set a school record with a 50-yard field goal. He had a 30-year coaching career serving as an assistant at Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa, Northwestern and Iowa State and as head coach at Fordam and Drake.
“Great man. He’s got such a rich tradition of success; a wealth of knowledge and experience,” DeWall said about Quartaro. “When we were permitted to have him join our team it was a no-brainer. Selfishly, what I’m getting, as a coach and offensive coordinator, is someone else who has served in that role and can give me another set of eyes and experience. It provides flexibility on our offensive staff as a plug-in coach at any position. He’s been really great to work with.”
What’s clear and obvious is that Coach Q loves football, but what makes him a successful coach no matter the setting — or country — is his human nature. His lifelong football success seems largely based on the fact that he is an exceptionally kind and caring soul.
“Not only is he a great person and a great man — our players are going to benefit from that — but I also think our coaching staff is going to benefit from a guy with his knowledge and experience,” DeWall said.
It seems like a surefire bet to say that success awaits him in Milan, along with a lot of carbs.