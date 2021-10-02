PALMYRA — The epic 15-minute fireworks display at halftime at Palmyra-Macedon High School provided plenty of excitement for the hundreds of fans, parents and students in attendance for the Red Raiders’ homecoming game against Geneva on Friday night.
Luckily, there was enough excitement in the game that the fireworks simply added on to all the action in the 38-6 Red Raiders win.
On the opening kickoff, Pal-Mac junior Devon McKoy caught the ball and took it to the house for 88 yards and sent the massive Red Raiders crowd into frenzy.
McKoy ended the game with three touchdowns and was an integral part in the Red Raiders scoring on all three sides of the ball.
“He’s a special athlete,” Pal-Mac head coach Jason Minnamon said of McKoy. “He really does a good job on all sides of the ball. He’s put the work in and the time in and has dedicated himself to football and he’s been playing fantastic. Any position we put him at he has the ability to do really good stuff.”
Down 14-0 after two quarters, Geneva came out in the second half with a threatening drive that ended with a spectacular throw by quarterback Michael Richardson, who put the ball in a place that only his receiver could grab it for the touchdown.
Pal-Mac responded with a 23-yard touchdown run from McKoy, his second of the game making it a 20-6 affair after a costly Geneva penalty gave the Red Raiders the ball on the 15-yard line.
Down by 14, the Panthers offense sputtered, and could not convert a fourth-and-7 from deep in their own half. The Red Raiders took the ball and on a second-and-10, quarterback Ayden Lonneville-Lent pitched to McKoy who bounced outside and outran the Panthers defense for a 30-yard touchdown run with 1 second remaining in the third quarter.
“The mentality that we’re trying to breed into the program is to forget about what’s going on the field and take one play at a time,” Minnamon said. “If you take one play at a time and you win enough plays, the winning kind of takes care of itself.”
It was a body blow that sunk the Panthers’ chances at a comeback.
The Panthers continued to fight and saw big plays from Konnor Guererri, Ethan Townsend and Quadere Lawson. But, Pal-Mac didn’t flinch and intercepted a deflected pass with 11:17 remaining. A nearly 5-minute drive by the Red Raiders ended with a touchdown, which was followed by an onside kick recovery from Pal-Mac.
From 1 second left in the third to 6 minutes left in the game, Pal-Mac scored twice, forced a turnover and recovered an onside kick to seal the homecoming win with a 32-6 lead.
“The offense just couldn’t get going,” Panthers coach Larry Guererri said. “There was so much breakdown on the line and (Reynolds-Diaz) was everywhere. He was a thorn, he made so many problems for us.”
Although, whenever Geneva had their backs against the wall, a big play from someone brought the team back to life, whether it was a big sack from Kareem Guillory or a 33-yard run from Konnor Guererri.
“Geneva did well,” Minnamon said. “They played a good game. We had some challenges that we had to make some really fast adjustments to because we were struggling with a couple things they presented.”
In the end, the horn sounded, the student section stormed the field, Pal-Mac remained undefeated at home and Geneva is left searching for their first win.