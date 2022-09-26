LYONS — It’s easy to forget that the Midlakes football team had not won a game during a two-year stretch not that long ago given how successful the team has been thus far in 2022. The Screaming Eagles won three straight games to begin the season but faced its toughest opponent of the year on Saturday with a depleted and banged-up sideline.

While the Screaming Eagles held its own and were within striking distance at halftime, Penn Yan/Dundee needed just four plays to score twice and put the game out of reach for a 48-7 win at Lyons Central School.

“Offensively, we got to open it up a little bit and got to throw the ball,” Penn Yan/Dundee co-head coach Tim McBride said. “Our passing game took a big step forward today.”

“Defensively — boy, we just bring the heat up front,” co-head coach and defensive coordinator Sheldon Gibson said. “Our defensive line is doing a wonderful job and our secondary has really gotten things pinned down. The kids have been doing a wonderful job.”

Up 21-7 with two minutes to go in the half, the Scottish Mustangs (3-0) took over at midfield and intended to score before halftime. Midlakes defense backed up PY/D 3rd-and-20 but quarterback Carter Earl was a two-way threat all day with an improved throwing arm and found senior Ashtain Dunning in the flat for a 35-yard pass that put the Scottish Mustangs deep in Midlakes territory. Dunning ended with six catches for 109 yards and three touchdowns.

On the next play, Anthony Druker beat the cornerback and Earl launched a 30-yard pass into the end zone that Druker bobbled five times before securing the catch for a touchdown just before the halftime whistle. Druker caught two passes for 52 yards.

Between Nick Slavick and Bryant Van Housen on the ground and Earl’s improved passing game and his threat to tuck and run, McBride’s options on offense this year have been endless.

“We have athletes all over the field and we trust every single one of them to do the job,” McBride said.

“And they do it,” Gibson continued after McBride. “From a defensive standpoint, to try and defend us is very difficult because we have so many weapons.”

Slavick took the ball for 13 carries and racked up 70 rushing yards and one touchdown. Earl had a massive game and kept the ball for 53 yards and a touchdown on six carries and went 14/17, 188 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Van Housen accounted for 52 yards on six carries.

Midlakes was set to receive the second-half kickoff but Penn Yan/Dundee caught Midlakes off guard with an onside kick that was recovered at the Midlakes 35-yard line. A facemask penalty moved the ball to the Midlakes-19 and a quarterback keep by Earl went for the distance and made. It a 34-7 game. Between the two passing plays to end the first half, the onside kick and a quarterback run by Earl, the Scottish Mustangs had effectively put the game out of reach in four plays just 30 seconds into the third quarter.

“We didn’t start the first half as fast as we wanted to,” McBride said. “We really wanted to kick the door down in the second half and we challenged the kids and they took advantage of it.”

Midlakes’ opening drive of the game was the lone points it put on the board. A 35-yard pass off a bootleg from quarterback Dillon Roeland followed by a slant pass touchdown to Andrew Parish put Midlakes up 7-0 early, but the injuries to the Screaming Eagles (3-1) made it nearly impossible to keep up with the Scottish Mustangs.

Midlakes head coach Dave Whitcomb declined to comment after the game.

Penn Yan/Dundee’s defense shaped up after the first drive and ended with big numbers. Three players — Jon Bell, Hunter Sheehan and Nick Slavick — all ended with nine tackles. Caden Orwen ended with two tackles and two sacks.

“We know we have Letchworth coming up which is a great team,” Gibson said. “We’re going to have a great week of practice because we’re going to need it.”

Midlakes, whose field is under construction, is playing home games at other schools this season.