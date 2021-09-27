PENN YAN — Saturday’s tilt between Penn Yan/Dundee and Midlakes had everything any football fan would wish for: two teams with the same record in the same class battling for Sectional position, Homecoming, back-and-forth action and loads of offense.
The excitement began on the first play for Penn Yan/Dundee and continued until the final whistle as the Scottish Mustangs finished off the Screaming Eagles with a 41-26 win.
“I think we kept our noses to the grindstone and kept fighting,” Penn Yan/Dundee co-head coach Tim McBride said after the game. “We made our mistakes but we didn’t hang our heads on the them. We went on and played the next play.”
McBride’s partner-in-crime, co-head coach Sheldon Gibson, said the team performed well but knew there are things to hone in on in practice.
“Offensively, we did really well in the first half,” Gibson said. “Defensively, we got some things to iron out. Midlakes definitely came to play today. They were obviously very hungry and definitely a team to be respected. They did a nice job today.”
On the other sideline, Midlakes head coach Dave Whitcomb saw a Midlakes team that showed much improvement from the previous week’s game.
“Our kids responded,” Whitcomb said of his squad. “I was pretty proud of the fact that with three or four minutes left in the game, we were right there, a score away. If you can go into the fourth quarter and you have a chance to win, you got to capitalize on that. We’re not quite there yet, but we’re getting there.”
Down 34-18 heading into the final quarter, Midlakes forced one of few Penn Yan/Dundee punts of the day and got the ball back on its own 20-yard line with 11:24 to go. Helped along by a facemask penalty, the Screaming Eagles bulled their way down the field with rough-and-tumble runs from senior Ryan Peck and quarterback scramble from senior Ricky Wright. An encroachment penalty on the Scottish Mustangs gave Midlakes a 1st-and-goal opportunity that they converted into a touchdown thanks to a nine-yard run by Peck who broke multiple tackles to punch in the score.
Midlakes converted on the 2-point conversion and found themselves within eight points with 7:11 to go.
“Offensively, I was pretty pleased overall,” Whitcomb said. “We moved the ball well, ran the ball well with better play up front.”
Midlakes appeared to have stolen the momentum and even hushed the electrified student section with a forced three-and-out on the ensuing Penn Yan/Dundee drive.
With the ball back in their possession, 5:43 on the clock and deep in Scottish Mustang territory, the Screaming Eagles were poised to play Homecoming crashers.
But, Penn Yan/Dundee’s defense answered the call and forced Midlakes into a 4th-and-six. The Scottish Mustangs blitzed and forced an incomplete pass from Wright that resulted in a turnover on downs with less than three minutes to play.
The Scottish Mustangs ended the game with a gut punch via quarterback Carter Earl, who dropped back to pass on third down, spreading out the Midlakes defense which needed a stop to remain in contention.
With the defense spread out, Earl saw green and took off. No Screaming Eagle could catch up enough to bring him down and Earl waltzed in for a 66-yard touchdown run and the win in tow.
“When we run our bootleg the option to run is always one that we have,” McBride said on the play that sealed the game. “(Earl) does it as good as anybody else so he saw what (the defense) gave him and he took it.”
Though the Midlakes Screaming Eagles fell to 1-3, the difference from week-to-week pleases Whitcomb, who saw a ton of heart from his squad compared to their 40-7 loss last weekend to Livonia.
“Remember that movie, The Replacements? Heart. We saw a lot of heart out there,” Whitcomb said. “They (Midlakes players) are disappointed. If after a game, you have kids that are not disappointed after losing, then you have more troubles.”
In the first drive of the game, Midlakes was forced into a three-and-out by Penn Yan/Dundee’s defense. The Scottish Mustangs began their drive at the Midlakes 45-yard line and on their first play of the game, junior running back Nick Slavick used his blockers, bounced outside and took it to the house for a 45-yard touchdown.
What Whitcomb wanted to see from his team last week is response to adversity.
The Screaming Eagles looked far more capable this week, as they answered every single Scottish Mustangs touchdown with a score of their own, although failing to convert extra points prevented them from answering equally each time.
In the end, Penn Yan/Dundee proved that every time Midlakes answered back, they could score once again, and the Scottish Mustangs shut the door in the fourth quarter after a back-and-forth game.