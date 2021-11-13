CALEDONIA — The 2-seeded Red Jacket Indians routed the 1-seeded Frewsburg Bears by a final score of 48-6 in the 8-man sectional football championship on Saturday afternoon.
This was the second time in the calendar year that the Indians have hoisted the 8-man title.
Red Jacket is currently 9-0 on the season after just averaging over 50 points a game while only allowing 10.5 points a game.
Indians senior quarterback Kyle DaMore had a total of six touchdowns in Saturday's win over the Bears.
DaMore ran in for four touchdowns and threw two passing touchdowns to junior wide receiver James Sibeto in the win.
Senior linebacker Parker Moore had an interception return touchdown to round-up the scoring for Red Jacket on Saturday.
Red Jacket will now play one more game this season next Friday night for the Regional Championship against a team yet to be determined.
More information on Red Jacket's big sectional title win still to come.