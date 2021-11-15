CALEDONIA — What a year it has been for the Red Jacket football program: One calendar year, two sectional titles.
On Saturday afternoon, No. 2-ranked Indians and No. 1-ranked Frewsburg Bears met at Caledonia-Mumford High School in a battle of undefeated teams for the 8-man football sectional championship.
As they did in the Fall II season 8-man championship back in May, Red Jacket controlled the game from the opening kickoff and dispatched Frewsburg 48-6.
“Nothing but happiness for these group of kids,” Red Jacket head coach Josh Henninger said after the win. “These seniors — all eight of them — they just work so hard. They pushed the younger guys all season and they worked so hard in the off-season, they really deserve this. I’m just really happy for them.”
Senior quarterback Kyle DaMore led the Indians all game long, combining for six touchdowns — four on the ground and two in the air to junior wide receiver James Sibeto.
“It’s pretty great to go back-to-back,” DaMore said after the win. “We lost basically our whole line from last year, we lost our starting running back, we didn’t know how this year was going to go. We started early in the off-season, we knew it was going to be a hard season, we just clicked.”
Sibeto got things started for his team on the opening kickoff by Red Jacket senior kicker Mary English.
English deployed a squib kick and the Bears (7-1) couldn’t get a grip on the ball, muffed it and Sibeto was right there to jump on the ball to strip the Bears of an opening drive.
After going three-and-out on the first drive, Red Jacket (9-0) got the ball later in the opening quarter and DaMore made the most of it DaMore received the snap and dashed passed the Bears defense down the right sideline for a 76-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
“I always count on my O-line, they make great big gaps,” DaMore said. “The offense wouldn’t work without them so props to them. We have good (running) backs that block good also, they get my credit.”
Red Jacket’s defense held strong once again and got the ball back with 9:30 remaining in the second quarter. On 2nd-and-4 from the Bears’ 20-yard line, DaMore ran down the left sideline for 19 yards and set up shop one yard from the endzone.
The next play, DaMore kept and was met by a Frewsburg defender before the goal line but pushed his way into the end zone for a 14-0 after the 2-point conversion.
Red Jacket has averaged just over 50 points a game this season as they took a 22-0 lead into halftime with three rushing touchdowns from DaMore.
On the other side of the ball, Indian senior linebacker Parker Moore was a part of a Red Jacket defense that was stellar all game long. Moore’s day was highlighted by pick-6 in the fourth quarter that gave Red Jacket a 36-0 lead and all but ended the game.
Red Jacket’s eight seniors who followed in the steps of last year’s seniors has helped create this long stretch of dominance for the program.
“They’re awesome,” Henninger said on his senior group. “They are great leaders too and they’re great kids. We got a compliment from a teacher when I was walking in the halls. One teacher stopped me and said, ‘Your group of kids are some of nicest kids in our classroom.’ That means more to me than anything we can do on the football field. Obviously, they’re athletically gifted, they play together, they play for each other. They’re just fantastic kids.”
“It’s been pretty great,” DaMore said on his senior year so far. “Schools good, obviously football is good after we just won this, I can’t express it in words.”
Red Jacket will now play in the Regional Championship this Friday evening against a team yet to be determined.
“We’re looking forward to finishing this season next week,” Henninger said moving forward.