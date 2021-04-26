BATAVIA — The final score may not indicate it, but the Newark Reds football team was within striking distance of the Batavia Blue Devils in the first half of their Section V Class B semifinal at Van Detta Stadium on Sunday night.
The Reds kept themselves within a touchdown twice in the first half, but three key plays took away all of their momentum and led to the Blue Devils running away with it and finishing with a 49-13 victory.
“The kids kept battling,” Newark coach Mike McGavisk said after the game. “We had a lot of adversity with injuries … We tried to match Batavia’s physicality but they were too much for us tonight.”
A few drives after falling behind 7-0 and after forcing a Batavia punt thanks to a huge sack from Trebion Clark, Newark was in the red zone and threatening to score.
On second down with the ball on the 15-yard line, the Blue Devils read Travontay Murray’s pass perfectly and intercepted the ball in the end zone.
That was the first big blow to Newark.
Batavia then pounded the ball down the middle and scored on the ensuing drive to make it 14-0, even though middle linebacker Dillan Hernandez was involved in every play and seemed to be right where the ball carrier was at the end of each play.
The Reds struck back, however, on a highlight-reel touchdown run from Murray. On 4th-and-16, he bounced outside and gained about 15 yards before cutting back toward the middle of the field making about six Blue Devils miss and then scampered into the end zone for a touchdown to make it 14-7.
“Those two guys are outstanding,” McGavisk said of Murray and Hernandez. “There’s just no quit in those guys. So productive and so good at what they do. We’re going to miss them.”
With some momentum taken back, the Reds got back on defense and led by Hernandez, they looked as if they were going to stop the Blue Devils.
On 4th-and-16, Batavia quarterback Jesse Reinhart unloaded a 34-yard bomb to wideout Tyler Budziniack to make it 21-7 and steal all the momentum back for another huge body blow to Newark.
With less than two minutes to play in the half, Batavia looked at a 3rd-and-19 situation.
Once again, their quarterback came up huge with a 34-yard completion over the middle that soon after led to a touchdown for the Blue Devils, making it 28-7.
That seemed to be the straw that broke the back of the Reds. Every time Newark fought tooth and nail to get momentum back, it was taken away by a costly turnover or a timely big play from Batavia.
“Proud of the season our guys had and the effort that they put forth,” McGavisk said. “That’s (Batavia) a good team but I’m proud of the effort, not the result, but proud that they didn’t quit.”
A final highlight for the Reds came in the final quarter when Newark quarterback Zach Mallette pitched to Murray who then stepped back and fired a 47-yard touchdown to Jayden Shepherd.
If a few plays went Newark’s way in the first half, the score may have been different, but Batavia would not be denied a trip to the championship against Honeoye Falls-Lima.