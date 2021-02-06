GENEVA — It’s been quite a run for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this year’s NFL playoffs. It’s especially cool for this area to see former Hobart College star Ali Marpet not only contributing for Tampa Bay, but anchoring the offensive line from his spot at left guard.
There is another New York state representative with the Bucs, too.
Joe Gilbert, of Horseheads in Chemung County, coaches Marpet and the rest of Tampa Bay’s offensive linemen — and, like Marpet and many Buccaneers players and personnel, he is heading to his first Super Bowl. Tampa Bay faces the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV today on the Buccaneers’ home field (6:30 p.m., CBS).
Gilbert’s older sister, Roseann Moffe, lives in Geneva and is a big part of the local Thrive to Survive group that assists those suffering from cancer. Moffe, who also grew up in Horseheads, couldn’t be more proud of her brother.
“It was like an out-of-body experience,” Moffe, 67, said in a phone call about her initial thoughts after the Buccaneers beat Green Bay in the NFC championship game. “COVID made it so hard because our family has always gotten together. Friends and family always got together for all the games. Everybody’s in different places, everybody’s texting, Zooming, FaceTiming and going crazy over it.”
“We’ve always been so lucky because we have 16 extra holidays which are football games.”
Gilbert has been the Buccaneers’ offensive line coach the past two seasons.
He launched his coaching career in 1987 as a graduate assistant at the University at Albany and spent his first 25 seasons coaching at the collegiate level until landing his first NFL gig with the Indianapolis Colts in 2012. He was on the Colts’ coaching staff in 2015, part of the infamous “Deflategate” game when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots crushed the Colts in the AFC championship game.
Now, of course, Gilbert is coaching the group that protects Brady.
“He’s definitely pumped, extremely focused,” Moffe said of a recent conversation with her sibling. “The family is on lockdown so that nothing happens and that everyone gets tested quite regularly. They’re planning, prepping and getting ready for it.
“Joe has a strong work ethic. They all do to make it to that level.”
Moffe did not have a ticket to Super Bowl 55 when she spoke to the Times this week, but she was still planning on going to Florida to be a part of her brother’s big day.
She also has blazed her own legacy here in Geneva. Along with Pam Venuti and Jennifer Harris, she founded Thrive to Survive nine years ago.
“Thrive to Survive is dedicated to providing emotional, physical and financial support to adults living in Ontario, Seneca, Schuyler, Wayne, and Yates counties diagnosed and being treated for cancer,” the organization’s mission statement says. “Through this support, Thrive to Survive hopes to relieve unnecessary stress on the patient allowing them to focus on their recovery and their families. The ultimate goal of Thrive to Survive is to be able to support adults while giving the hope to Thrive to Survive.”
Like in 2020, Thrive to Survive’s fifth annual Middle Finger 5K will be virtual this year. It’s set for May 1. The event also allows for runners to choose a 10K and participate in a challenge of some sort.
For more information on how to donate, be a volunteer or sign up for the Middle Finger 5K, visit thrivetosurvive.org or runsignup.com to register.
“We really appreciate anyone that wants to make any kind of a small donation,” Moffe said.