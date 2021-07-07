By the end of 2021, two high school football seasons will take place in the same calendar year, but the upcoming season will finally kick off a normal high school athletic year once again.
In a matter of months, Section V concluded the Fall II season in early May and has already released the upcoming fall football schedule. Like a breath of fresh air, the 2021 fall football schedule brings back Friday and Saturday night clashes.
Four local teams are slated to open their seasons with home games, while 8-man football won’t kick off its season until Week 2 of the high school football campaign.
WEEK 1Friday, Sept. 3Geneva (Class B) will host Wilson Magnet (B) on opening night, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
The Panthers are hoping for a more successful season after struggling to fill out a complete in the Fall II season.
The combined team of Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield (C1) is hosting another combined team in Penn Yan/Dundee (C1) at 7 p.m. at Marcus Whitman High School. It will be fascinating to see this opening-week matchup, as both teams’ first season as combined programs was rushed and shortened.
Penn Yan/Dundee took it to the Wildcats/Bombers squad on April 13 with a 40-7 victory at Penn Yan Academy. For the first time since 2019, Marcus Whitman will be able to play at its own campus. Many schools were unable to play a single game at their own school due to fear of damaging non-turf fields.
Mynderse (C1) will host Attica (C2) at 7 p.m.
The Blue Devils are looking for a better start after having their first two games of the spring season canceled due to quarantine reasons.
In Dave Whitcomb’s second season back at Midlakes (C1), they will travel to Fall II Class C runner-up Bath (C1) at 7 p.m.
Whitcomb led Midlakes to its first win in its last 25 games with their spring regular-season finale, 13-12 win over Bishop Kearney/Rochester Prep/Rochester Academy Charter.
After pulling out of the middle of the spring season, Lyons has combined with Sodus.
Lyons/Sodus (C2) will host Wayland-Cohocton (C2) at 7 p.m.
Lyons’ rival, Clyde-Savannah (D), will be playing the same night to open up the season against Alexander Central (D), with a kickoff time to be determined. Like Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield, Clyde-Savannah did not get a chance to play a game in Fall II at their home campus.
Clyde-Savannah defeated Lyons 38-12 in their lone meeting last season, but the two won’t meet this upcoming fall season.
Saturday, Sept. 4The following day, on Sept. 4, Newark (B) will travel to take on Palmyra-Macedon (B) at 6 p.m.
Newark and Waterloo both advanced to the four-team sectionals in the spring season.
Waterloo (C1) will travel to take Hornell (C1) on the season’s opening Saturday, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
WEEK 2Friday, Sept. 10 — 8-Man Opening WeekDefending 8-man champion Red Jacket is on the road to start the season as they will play at Maple Grove with a kickoff time to be determined.
South Seneca is hosting Finney/Northstar Christian Academy, with a start time to be determined as well.
To see the full 2021 fall schedule, visit sectionv.org.