GENEVA — It was a classic Week 2 football battle at Loman Stadium on Saturday: one team hoped to establish a win streak and the other aimed for their first win of the season.
A back-and-forth slugfest between the roster-rich Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders and the roster-challenged Geneva Panthers gave fans everything great about a football game, and ended with a huge push by the Red Raiders who beat Geneva for the first time since 2009 with a score of 30-18.
“We did battle,” Geneva head coach Mike Pane said. “We got 15-16 kids and a lot of new kids but they play hard and they’re trying their best so that’s the main thing. We’re making mistakes in execution but that’s to be expected. As far as their heart and their effort I have no questions whatsoever.”
Not only was it a huge program win for Pal-Mac, it was the first win for first-year head coach Jason Minnamon, whose team answered every time the momentum began to shift away.
“It was good,” head coach Minnamon said with a smile that could be seen through his mask. “We had a good week of practice this week and we could really gameplan and put things together and the kids have been continuing to work their butts off. It’s been good.”
The first quarter flew by with both teams establishing early footholds on defense. Following a three-and-out from Geneva, Pal-Mac used a 62-yard drive to chew up the clock and began to institute their offensive play style: ground and pound with a pass here and there.
It worked well and the Red Raiders were up 6-0 after one quarter and 9-0 after their first drive of the second.
Geneva then turned to running back Nasir Harrison, who had a monster day running the ball. Following the Pal-Mac field goal, Harrison popped off a 33-yard run followed by a 17-yard dash. The Panthers could not convert Harrison’s play into points, but Geneva finally grabbed some needed momentum.
Down 9-0 Geneva’s Jordon Campbell punted the ball away and pinned Pal-Mac on their own 12-yard line. With energy from Harrison’s play, the Panthers took to defense and shut down Pal-Mac entirely. Ahmelle Whitfield broke through on third down and sacked Red Raiders’ slippery quarterback Quinn Nolan, forcing a three-and-out punt that gave the Panthers excellent field position.
With the ball on the Pal-Mac 33-yard line and 2:22 to go in the half, Harrison continued to run downhill and eventually punched in a touchdown for Geneva’s first points of the game.
Harrison would tack on two more touchdowns for three total in the game.
“He’s a great back. One of the best running backs in Section V,” coach Pane said of Harrison. “He’s the guy that teams are gear to stop, and for him to have that successful of a game tells you how talented he is.”
Geneva used that momentum to keep Pal-Mac at bay in the final minute of the half went into the locker room with energy.
Entering the third, the Panthers kicked off to Pal-Mac and the special teams immediately pounced, forcing a fumble and recovering the ball at the Red Raider 30-yard line.
Harrison wasted no time and sprinted his way in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown run, giving the Panthers their first lead of the day and all the momentum.
“Well we found some stuff we thought we could do: running the ball and doing that so we took advantage of some things they were giving us but they did the same thing,” coach Pane said of Pal-Mac.
Though the scrappy, 17-man Geneva team ran their way to the lead, the Red Raiders seemed to straighten up and take back momentum in the third quarter with a 65-yard, ground-and-pound touchdown drive to answer Geneva’s score and go up 16-12.
“We condition our program to play on play at a time. We try not to pay attention — as hard as it is — to the scoreboard and try to take one play as its own game and if we string enough of those together, we win a football game,” Minnamon said with a chuckle.
The two teams ended the third and began the fourth trading touchdowns for touchdowns. It seemed that each drive was longer than the next. After Pal-Mac’s 65-yard drive, Geneva scored on a 67-yard drive with Harrison continuing to dominate the run. Pal-Mac then answered with a 73-yard drive that saw a mix of big runs, option play and solid throws from Nolan behind center.
With the Red Raiders ahead 23-18, Geneva’s energy began to fade, and a three-and-out gave Pal-Mac the ball back on their own 20-yard line with 8:34 remaining in the game. Running back Samuel Wizeman had a fantastic game and shined in the fourth with a string of 15-, 16- and 18-yard rushes that put them in to Geneva’s half.
A beautiful pass from Nolan down the Pal-Mac sideline sprung Sage Hunter and he sprinted into the end zone clear of all Geneva defenders. With an extra point, Pal-Mac seemed to have hit the dagger with a 30-18 lead and just 6:57 left on the clock.
Harrison and Geneva’s young offensive line continued to battle and chip away at the Red Raider defense. Campbell completed his biggest pass of the day off a screen to Jacob Bazdaric for 27 yards to keep hopes alive on fourth down.
A few plays later and with 1:39 left on the clock, Geneva was on the 4-yard line on fourth-and-goal. A poor snap evaded the hands of Campbell, Pal-Mac’s defense swarmed the ball and effectively put the game away with a minute-and-a-half left in the game.
A few victory formation plays later, Pal-Mac took the hard-earned 30-18 win.
“They never got rattled, never got shaken; they just went out and continued to work,” Minnamon said. “Hats off to Geneva. Those guys are battling hard. They gave it to us all game long.”