WATERLOO — The Waterloo Indians knew they needed a win in their regular-season finale to clinch a sectional berth in the Class C postseason.
That’s just what they did. And, in convincing fashion.
Led by senior quarterback Brian Oddi, the Indians bounced back from their loss in Week 5 with 206 yards passing and four touchdowns through the air. Waterloo (5-1) rolled to a 40-13 win over Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield (1-5).
“We took a look at some of the things we did wrong that we wanted to correct,” Waterloo coach Tyrone Thomas stated after the big win. “We will see if we can get things back going into the right direction.”
Oddi’s fourth touchdown pass of the game helped him surpass 1,000 passing yards for the season.
Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield opened with possession and took a seven-minute drive all the way down to the Indians’ 5-yard line that set up a fourth-and-goal, but the Wildcats could not score.
Despite a promising opening drive, the rest of the game showed how young and thin the Wildcats’ roster is.
“We’re young,” Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield coach Bruce Wagner stated afterwards, accessing the season as a whole. “Coach Gorton starts eight underclassmen on defense and I start as many on offense. We had some first-year players this year that are incredible athletes, just not football players yet. They needed a couple more years, unfortunately they’re seniors so they will be gone. All year long it’s been the story, turnovers and we’re one block away from making plays, it’s just youth mistakes.”
Less than a minute after Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield’s turnover on downs, Oddi fired a 73-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Devin Felber to put Waterloo up 8-0 following the 2-point conversion. Felber had another great game with 145 yards receiving and a touchdown.
The first quarter wrapped up after another Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield mistake. Waterloo sophomore linebacker Julian Pehrson scooped up a fumble and ran it back 50 yards to the house giving Waterloo a 22-0 lead with less than a minute to go in the first.
There was a little bit of life for Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield in the second quarter when junior quarterback Kyle Murphy found senior wide receiver Jordan Lahue, who caught the pass over a Waterloo defender and ran it in for a 35-yard touchdown.
Lahue then knocked home the point-after to cut the deficit to 22-7.
Just before the halftime horn sounded, Waterloo played some trickery. Oddi handed off to senior running back Kyle Slywka, who then passed to his younger brother Nolan for an 80-yard touchdown and a 28-7 Waterloo halftime lead. Kyle ended with 68 yards on the ground, 20 receiving and 80 yards through the air off that one play.
Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield attempted to answer in the early parts of the third, but the Waterloo defense didn’t flinch. Linebacker Zachary Tomkins got his hands on the carrier and stripped the ball away and allowed Felber to recover the ball and eliminate any life they may have had left.
Despite too many mistakes, Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield continued to battle all game long as sophomore running back Connor Gorton found the left pylon for a rushing touchdown in the final quarter.
“Our modified team had about thirty to forty kids on it and they only lost one game all year,” Wagner added on his program going forward. “Moving forward the numbers are coming back; that was the biggest fear when I took this program over. The last few years we’ve been lucky to have enough kids to practice eleven-on-eleven but that came through for us this year and next year looks the same, I’m happy about that.”
Waterloo awaits its opponent in the Class C semifinals that will take place Saturday but the Indians are more than ready to start their sectional run in this Fall II season.
“I guess we have to see who we’re playing and then we’ll prepare after we figure out who we are playing,” a happy Coach Thomas said on his team going into sectionals. “We’ll take it one game at a time. We’ll get into sectionals and see how things go. This is a good team and they work hard all the time.”