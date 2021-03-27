WATERLOO — In the first week of high school football, there were few close games. Most were a one-sided bludgeonings that provided an insight to the challenges of playing games with little preparation.
Waterloo’s season opener against Wayland-Cohocton was a prime example.
In week two, Waterloo looked to do the same thing to Penn Yan/Dundee, who were on the wrong side of a lopsided 36-18 week one scoreline against Livonia.
It was a three-hour-long affair, but both teams provided plenty of excitement in Friday’s contest at Tom Coughlin Stadium, which saw Waterloo win 36-21 thanks in large part to senior quarterback Brian Oddi throwing the ball effectively to help lead his Indians to a 36-21 win over Penn Yan/Dundee.
“I think we’re playing good football,” Waterloo head coach Tyrone Thomas stated after the win. “Obviously we’re going to try and improve, do things a little different but I think our guys are doing pretty good.”
The win was not without concern, however. In the opening quarter, Waterloo senior defensive linemen Kamrin Gould left the game via ambulance with a serious knee injury that resulted in a 30-minute delay.
Though no teammate, coach or fan wishes that upon any player, Waterloo seemed to find another gear for their teammate. At the time Gould went down and after one quarter, the score was a goose egg at 0-0.
Three minutes remained in the second quarter when Oddi fired a strike to senior running back Kyle Slywka near the left end zone pylon to give the first points of the game to Waterloo. Slywka ended with 46 yards on the ground and a whopping 140 yards through the air with two touchdowns.
While Waterloo had monster games from Slywka and Devin Felber, Oddi put on a show from behind center. Oddi went 13-for-17, totaling 312 yards and accounting for four touchdowns.
After a successful 2-point conversion, Penn Yan/Dundee used their 3-minute offense to answer with a touchdown of their own from senior running back Mekhi Mahan, who ran it in with 53 seconds to play in the first half. Penn Yan/Dundee opted for the 1-point conversion and trailed 8-7 at the halftime break.
Six-and-a-half minutes remained in the third quarter when a punt attempt went completely wrong for Penn Yan/Dundee as their punter didn’t see the snap and Waterloo picked it up and ran it in for an easy defensive special teams touchdown.
Waterloo tacked on another touchdown soon after to take a 22-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“We just didn’t play the caliber football that we’re able to,” Penn Yan/Dundee co-head coach Timothy McBride stated about his team’s performance. “We didn’t execute the way that we needed to. Things didn’t go our way. We made too many mistakes.”
Penn Yan’s head coach is McBride and Dundee’s head coach is Sheldon Gibson; they split the head coaching duties for the combined program.
Mahan was a shining bright spot for Penn Yan/Dundee all game, and with 6:30 to go in the game, Mahan punched in his third touchdown to make it 28-21.
On the following possession, Waterloo bumped and bruised its way down the field and got themselves in the red zone. After three defensive holds by Penn Yan/Dundee, Waterloo had a fourth-and-goal opportunity on the 1-yard line. Deciding to go for it, Oddi quickly dropped back and found senior running back Felber for the touchdown, putting the Indians up 34-21. Waterloo then converted the 2-point attempt to ice the game. Felber ended with 131 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
“We’re finding ways to get the ball in different people’s hands,” Thomas added on his team’s success after two games.
Penn Yan/Dundee is still getting use to two schools on one team and remain in search of their first win.
“We’re going to work hard and get better every single day in practice, every single game until the end of the season until they tell us to stop playing,” McBride added on his team’s expectations for the remainder of the season.