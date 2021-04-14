WATERLOO — Being two of the four unbeaten teams remaining in Class C, the Waterloo Indians and the Bath Haverling Rams knew entering Tuesday afternoon’s contest that it was going to be a dogfight to remain so.
Though Waterloo erased a double-digit lead, too many turnovers in the second half ended up leading to the Indians’ first loss of the season, 36-26.
“Our guys played hard,” Waterloo coach Tyrone Thomas said. “They’re battling in there, we made a couple of mistakes. I wish I could have had a couple of play calls back to do over again. I can’t say a lot of negative things about what we did out there. (Bath) is big and that takes a lot out of us, trying to battle a lot of beef on that line.”
The Rams exploded from the opening kickoff for a 16-0 lead before the Indians or the small crowd on hand could even blink. Following a 43-yard touchdown run to open the game, Waterloo went three-and-out on its own 20-yard line and was forced to punt. The Rams’ special teams stormed Waterloo’s offensive line and smothered the punter on the 5-yard line, setting up another Rams rushing touchdown.
But, much like the Hornell game in Week 3, Waterloo stormed back.
After three interceptions last week against rival Mynderse, Waterloo senior quarterback Brian Oddi aimed to end this week’s game with a clean stat sheet.
Oddi stepped up in the first half when he connected on a touchdown pass to senior tight end Devin Felber for the Indians’ first score and then zinged it to senior running back Kyle Slywka for the 2-point conversion.
Waterloo trailed Bath 16-8 at the end of the first quarter after the slow start.
Following a quick Bath Haverling punt to open up the second quarter, 7:03 remained when Oddi threw a perfect spiral over two Rams defenders to Felber once again. Felber then sliced his way through the Rams defense for the touchdown, cutting the lead to 16-14 heading into the halftime break.
Felber ended with 57 yards receiving, two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.
At the start of the second half, Waterloo lost senior running back Julian Pehrson after an apparent knee injury, according to Thomas.
Pehrson did re-enter the game but Thomas stated that the injury may have tightened up on him soon after. Thomas decided to play it safe and kept Pehrson out for the remainder of the game.
The very next play after Pehrson was helped off, Oddi threw a 20-yard pass to Slywka, who then dusted the defense for another 40 yards to finish off a 60-yard touchdown to give Waterloo its first lead of the game, 20-16.
5:45 remained in the third quarter, Waterloo regained possession and seemed to have all the momentum. Heavy defensive pressure from the Rams’ line forced Oddi to throw a pick-6 that gave the Rams the lead back at 22-20.
Oddi threw another pick the following possession that led to another Rams touchdown just before the fourth quarter began. Waterloo managed to cut the lead to 36-26 off a rushing touchdown from Felber with 5:43 to play, but the Rams played smart and ran the clock out on their ensuing possession.
Oddi ended with 165 yards passing, 37 yards rushing, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Slywka finished the game with 79 yards receiving and touchdown.
Waterloo finishes up its regular season hosting Marcus Whitman for some Monday Night Football with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m.