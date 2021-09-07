HORNELL — It has been only a few months — since April 24 to be exact — when the Waterloo football program lost to Livonia in the Class B sectional semifinals during the Fall II sports season.
The Indians opened up their fall 2021 season Saturday night on the road against the Hornell Red Raiders who they beat earlier this spring.
Waterloo fell 23-21 in a battle of Class C opponents after the Indians took a touchdown lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“We showed a lot of fight,” Waterloo coach Tyrone Thomas said after the game in which his starting junior running back Julian Pherson suffered an injury. “We had some players go down and it was the next man up. When Julian went down that kind of hurt us because we had limited amount of running backs. There was some tenacity with these guys, they played hard and they tried to win the game. I look forward to when we get healthy and to see what we can do down the road here.”
Waterloo sophomore Devin Mulvey-Salerno not only took over at starting quarterback for Brian Oddi but also wore the same No. 12 that Oddi did. Mulvey-Salerno finished his first game with one touchdown pass.
“He puts a lot into it,” Thomas said of Mulvey-Salerno. “He’s kind of like Brian where he gets emotional, and he shows a lot when he gets out there on the field. He’s making plays happen, he’s only a sophomore so he’s only going to get better.”
Mulvey-Salerno’s first play of the season didn’t go as he planned as there was a block in the back called that pushed the Indians’ offense 10 yards back.
On a second and 19, Mulvey-Salerno would run out right to pass it to senior wide receiver Peter Shangraw IV for an 18-yard gain to make it a short third-and-1. However, Waterloo then turned it over for the first time in the game with a fumble on a hand-off run.
Waterloo’s first defensive play of the season would be remembered, as the Red Raiders also fumbled the ball and Waterloo sophomore defensive lineman Christian Pehrson recovered it to give it right back to the Indians.
Waterloo did not capitalize, however, and had to punt.
Hornell drove right down to score the first points of the game when junior running back Rian Buzzard ran in the ball in from near the goal line to make it 7-0 with 1:54 to go in the first quarter.
Waterloo failed to convert a first down in the opening 12 minutes but the Indians’ defense continued to step up. On the first play of the second quarter a near-sack forced the Hornell quarterback to make a desperation throw that went right in the hands of Waterloo linebacker Julian Pehrson for one of the easiest 50-plus yard pick-six touchdowns you’ll ever see to get the Indians on the board.
Senior kicker Jordan Kraft nailed the point after to tie the game up at 7-7.
Hornell tacked on another rushing touchdown in the second quarter to take a 14-7 lead at the halftime break.
To start the second half, the Red Raiders were on their way to driving down the field again when a fumble was recovered by Shangraw IV who picked it up and nearly had himself a 50-plus yard touchdown return.
Shangraw IV was staring at an empty end zone ahead when the ball slipped out of his hands about 10 yards away from the goal line. Luckily, Waterloo was able to recover the ball.
A few plays later, Julian Pehrson ran in the touchdown near the left pylon to get Waterloo within 14-13 after the 2-point conversion was unsuccessful.
The following Hornell possession, the Red Raiders drove it all the way down to the Waterloo 28-yard line but threw an incompletion on fourth and eight.
The Indians then drove the ball down to the Hornell 19 and had a fourth and five when Mulvey-Salerno threw his first touchdown of the season to junior wide receiver Nolan Slywka in the right side of the end zone to put Waterloo up for the first time, 19-14 with 2:51 to go in the third quarter.
There was deja vu on the 2-point conversion as Mulvey-Salerno found Slywka in the endzone to tack on two more and make it 21-14.
There was 5:01 left in the game with Waterloo backed up on near its own end zone on a third-and-long when Mulvey-Salerno was sacked in his own end zone for a Red Raiders safety to cut the lead to 21-16.
The Waterloo punt to give the ball back to Hornell turned into excellent field possession for the Red Raiders in Waterloo territory.
Hornell drove the ball right down the field for sophomore running back Xzaiver Patrick to run in the winning touchdown with only 3:10 to go.
Waterloo started its final drive deep in its own zone. The Indians suffered a four-and-out to give the ball right back to the Red Raiders who then ran out the clock for the opening win.
“I just want to continue to improve,” Thomas said. “Starting the first game off so close. Now, we just have to get healthy and see if we can improve every game.”