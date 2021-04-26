LIVONIA — Waterloo knew when it made the hour-plus drive west to take on Livonia that it was going to be a challenge to keep its football season alive.
Things didn’t go the Indians’ way as Waterloo fell 50-6 to undefeated Livonia on Saturday night.
After the game, head coach Tyrone Thomas couldn’t help but reflect on the season that was.
“As I said week in and week out, these guys come ready to play,” Thomas stated after his team finished a 5-2 season. “They leave it all out there. It’s been an absolute pleasure coaching these guys. They worked hard today, things just didn’t go our way. I can’t say that we didn’t give it our best effort.”
Livonia (7-0) started with the ball to open up the game and senior running back Jake Smith took off for a 67-yard touchdown in the opening minutes to put Waterloo in a hole it could never climb out of.
The Bulldogs continued to pound the ball on offense but also kept Waterloo in check on defense. The Indians didn’t register a first down until their third drive of the game in the final minutes of the opening quarter. By the time that happened, they were down 20-0.
Waterloo’s third drive of the game continued into the second quarter. On 4th-and-5, the Indians showed punt formation with senior Kyle Slywka waiting to receive the snap from the Livonia 35-yard line.
Slywka faked the punt and passed to junior wide receiver Peter Shangraw IV for the first down conversion to continue the drive.
A holding penalty backed up the Waterloo offense while in the red zone, but it did not matter. The next play, Kyle Slywka ran an inside slant route and senior quarterback Brian Oddi zipped a pass to Slywka in the middle of the end zone for the receiving touchdown to give Waterloo its lone score of the game.
With the second quarter winding down, it appeared that the Waterloo defense was going to hold Livonia to zero points in the second quarter and be within striking distance heading into the second half. The Bulldogs had other plans, and scored two back-breaking touchdowns in the final minute before halftime that washed away any momentum Waterloo had going into the second half.
Livonia led 34-6 at the intermission.
The Bulldogs continued to pour it on in the second half.
But given that the Indians didn’t make the eight-team sectional field in the 2019 season, Waterloo’s 2021 Fall II season was a huge leap forward, and Thomas is more than aware of the accomplishments made by his team this year.
Oddi, Slywka and the other eight seniors will be missed on this Waterloo program.
"A lot of leadership here," Thomas added on his seniors. "These guys have risen to the occasion every time we needed them. Unfortunately, your season is going to end at some point but no one wants it to end like this."
Those ten seniors did build a path for success to continue at Waterloo.
"This was a start," Thomas said on his program going forward. "We have a lot of young guys on this team. Hopefully they can pick up where these seniors left off and continue to build our program."
It will be a quick turnaround for this Waterloo program and for every other program as the next season is expected to start Aug. 16, just four months from now.