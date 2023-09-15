WATERLOO — The slow start between the Midlakes and Waterloo football teams on Friday night eventually gave way to offense. After trading touchdowns, the Tigers exploded for 26 unanswered points and won 32-6 for their first of the year and the first win for new head coach Scott Maloney.
“I knew it would be a competitive game, Coach (Dave) Whitcomb is a class act,” Maloney said. “I thought our players and their players matched up pretty well but it feels good to get the first victory here at Waterloo. Our no. 12 (Mulvey-Salerno) made some nice throws and even audibled a few times and made the right decisions. The kids played hard and we got a long season still ahead of us.”
Senior quarterback Devin Mulvey-Salerno was the engine for offense and threw four touchdowns and rushed for the final touchdown of the night.
“Being able to read their defense,” Mulvey-Salerno said on the key to the offense. “I caught them a few times trying to double up their coverage and that was when I knew I needed to start calling audibles. Thanks to coach Maloney for trusting me and it worked out.”
Both teams struggled to get their offenses going early on as both teams had only played one game prior to Friday’s contest. Each offense strung together a few first downs and solid drives, but ended up punting away or turning the ball over on downs when the opposing defense stood tall in their own end.
“We ran the ball a lot better than we did last week,” Midlakes head coach Dave Whitcomb said. “We didn’t throw the ball as effective tonight as I thought we could. But defensively it was the big plays again, we just made too many mistakes; we can’t make those”
After failing to convert on 3rd-and-five, Mulvey-Salerno — who doubled as the punter — booted deep downfield but the ball was muffed. Waterloo recovered and got a fresh set of downs at the Midlakes 48-yard line. A few plays later, Mulvey-Salerno rolled out and drilled a 17-yard pass to Cameron Jacobs for the first touchdown of the game.
Midlakes responded mightily with a big pass from junior quarterback Steven Montemorano to Abraham Diaz followed by another first down pass to Diallo Lewis. On first-and-goal, Montemorano found Nathaniel Ellis for a touchdown that tied the game 6-6.
Waterloo received the kickoff and aimed to drive the field with 44.5 seconds left in the half. Two lightning-quick outside passes from Mulvey-Salerno to Jacobs and Dylan Caraballo in 30 seconds gave the Tigers 40 yards on two plays and stopped the clock on each. With 8.3 seconds left, Mulvey-Salerno threw a floater to Caraballo for the touchdown that put the Tigers back on top 12-6 and gave them all the momentum heading into the half.
“We had a lot of energy going into that drive,” Mulvey-Salerno said. “We knew we had to put something up and we did. That was a top-off to our energy because our energy coming into the third quarter was just insane. I knew we had it from there.”
In the second half, Waterloo continued to improve on offense and played more physical on both sides of the ball. The result was that halfway through the third quarter, the Tigers offense flourished because the physicality wore down the Screaming Eagles defense.
“Out of the three years — this being my third at quarterback — this is the hardest fighting team I’ve seen,” Mulvey-Salerno said. “This team is outstanding, I love playing with them.”
A 39-yard touchdown pass from Mulvey-Salerno to Brandon Lee capped a 63-yard drive to kick things off for Waterloo on their first possession of the second half. The Tigers’ second possession ended in a 20-yard, 50-50 ball thrown by Mulvey-Salerno to Caraballo in the end zone with 1:43 left in the third. The score was 24-6 and the touchdown put the game out of reach for Midlakes. At that point, Waterloo’s offense simply couldn’t be contained.
“We just kept handing the ball to our senior running back Christian (Pehrson) and he ran pretty hard and like a beast,” Maloney said. “I trust Devin’s arm and we have a lot of quality receivers. We did a very good job at distributing the ball to everyone.”
Another muffed punt, a few more big runs from Pehrson and Kyle Shangraw and a three-yard rush from Mulvey-Salerno ended the game and sent the Waterloo faithful home happy with its first home win since last year’s season finale.
“We’re going to enjoy this win and get ready for a tough opponent in Newark next week,” Maloney said.