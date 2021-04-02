WATERLOO — Though the near-freezing temperatures across the Finger Lakes on Thursday usually take place in the late stages of a football season, Waterloo High School seems to be reveling in spring football despite the fluctuation of springtime temperatures.
The Waterloo Indians (3-0) continued to fire on all cylinders this season as they took down Hornell(1-2) 36-19 at Tom Coughlin Stadium.
Waterloo senior quarterback Brian Oddi threw for three touchdowns.
“It’s a long time coming,” Waterloo head coach Tyrone Thomas stated about the 3-0 start. “These guys work pretty hard. It’s been a weird week for us, we’ve had some injuries, playing early and trying to figure some things out. These guys come to work every week and they keep preforming so we’re happy about it.”
Before the snow began to fall, Hornell started with the ball and wasted no time, driving down and through Waterloo’s defense to secure the opening-drive touchdown punched in by senior running back Brennan Khork.
Though it was the first drive of the game, the Red Raiders chewed up a large chunk of the first-quarter clock.
Despite that Waterloo only had one possession in the first quarter, Oddi picked up right where he left off to start Waterloo’s offense with a nine-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Noah Slywka.
Noah’s older brother, Kyle Slywka, got a carry the next play and registered the first-down for Waterloo. The very next play, Oddi wound and fired a ball downfield to senior tight end Devin Felber for a 43-yard touchdown to knot the game up a 6-6 heading into the second quarter.
The game began to show signs of an offensive slugfest as Khork quickly scored his second rushing touchdown of the game on Hornell’s second possession to put the Red Raiders back up 12-6.
It took a little over minute on the next Waterloo possession before Kyle Slywka turned on the jets for a 51-yard rushing touchdown with no defender in sight with 10:36 to go in the second quarter.
Oddi found Nolan Slywka in the front of the end zone for the 2-point conversion to put the Indians up 14-12 and in the lead for good.
Hornell took a key blow to their team in the final moments of the first half when Khork went down with an injury to knock him out for the remainder of the game. Hornell would never really play the same after his exit.
Waterloo took that 14-12 lead into the halftime break and in the third, Hornell seemed to be derailed by the injury to Khork as Waterloo began to assert their dominance.
Oddi threw his second touchdown pass of the game with 6:58 to go in the third quarter after he connected with Noah Slywka for a 42-yard touchdown.
Noah soon hauled in another receiving touchdown in the third quarter but not by Oddi, but someone a little more familiar.
2:26 remained in the third quarter, when Kyle Slywka received a hand-off but instead of taking off running, he stood in the pocket and flicked it out to his brother Noah for an easy 63-yard touchdown to put Waterloo up 30-12 at the end of the third quarter.
Oddi found Felber for another touchdown in the fourth quarter before Hornell finally ended the 30-0 Waterloo run with a touchdown in the final two minutes of the game.
“We’re just going to take every game week-by-week,” Thomas added on his team going forward this season. “We have some talent here and we just wanted to make sure that kept one game in front of us and kept looking at this week’s opponent. Then we’ll work on next week’s opponent and the week after that. We’re going to take it one week at a time.”
Waterloo heads back on the road next Wednesday when they take the short drive east to play their rival Mynderse at 6:30 p.m.