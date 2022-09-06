SHORTSVILLE — Since shifting to 8-man football for the special spring season of 2021, Red Jacket had dominated all comers, winning all 16 of its contests and Section V’s first two 8-man championships.

The road to a third title will be more difficult this year — and the Indians’ hopes of another undefeated campaign have ended.

Bolivar-Richburg, a former Class D powerhouse making the move to 8-man this fall, handed Red Jacket its first loss in 8-man football Saturday afternoon, 42-26 on the Indians’ home field.

After Red Jacket forced a three-and-out on the Wolverines’ first possession, James Sibeto returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown. It was the only Indians lead of the game.

Aiden Reed threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Micah Harshfield late in the fourth quarter to bring Red Jacket within 36-26, but the visitors responded with one final score to ice the outcome.

Harshfield finished with 90 yards rushing on 21 attempts, including an 8-yard TD. Harshfield also threw a 22-yard scoring pass to Sibeto. Sibeto notched four receptions for 97 yards.

Reed and Hasan Weatherbee paced the Indians defense with seven tackles apiece.

In other action from Saturday:

SECTION V CLASS B

Monroe 54,

Newark/Marion 6

NEWARK — Alex Bernardi ran for Newark/Marion’s lone touchdown in Saturday night’s season and home opener. Bernardi’s 1-yard score drew Newark/Marion within 14-6 with 5:43 remaining in the first half.

Kellen Foster led the Reds with 52 yards on 13 rushes.

Monroe quarterback Khaya Moses completed nine of 14 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

SECTION V 8-MAN

Canisteo-Greenwood 48,

Mynderse 0

CANISTEO — The hosts spoiled the Blue Devils’ debut in the 8-man game.

Further information was not provided.

Friday

SECTION V CLASS D

Cal-Mum/B-B 21,

South Seneca 0

OVID — Hunter Travers led South Seneca’s defense with seven tackles.