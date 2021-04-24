Shortly after sending 12 emails to the different athletic directors in our area like a Gatling flare gun, I was pancaked by emotion and elation in anticipation of next week.
Up until this point, “the return of sports” has sort of lost the muster it once carried. High school sports began their return last September, and another big moment of elation came with wrestling and basketball season in February.
But, those sport seasons didn’t have to wait all that long to return. The fall season, for the most part, went on as normally scheduled. Wrestling and basketball were forced to wait two months longer. Football and volleyball had to wait an extra six months before playing again.
So, with all those sports returning, the actual celebration of their return became the new normal. The return of the individual programs began to stack up so high that when football and volleyball returned, it was sort of like, “Yeah, so has everything else, what of it?”
However, that cherub-like demeanor I felt last fall when the high school sports first returned has sprouted in my heart again.
No sports season has had it worse than spring. High schools didn’t even manage to get a game in before the world shut down last year. At least fall 2019 and winter 2019-20 sports enjoyed full seasons (although basketball and bowling’s state tournaments wound up being canceled). Spring 2020? That got tossed away altogether.
Now, we are just days away from seeing Geneva baseball, Waterloo softball, Penn Yan lacrosse, Newark track & field and all of our other area schools compete in the spring for the first time in two years.
TWO YEARS!
Coincidentally, two years ago is when I started at the Finger Lakes Times. Spring 2019 was the first sports season I covered here, and the fact that I haven’t seen a second of high school spring sports since then is truly baffling.
So, that inner feeling of elation for a return of sports has come thundering back.
One of the first games I went to when I began working here was Penn Yan vs. Canandaigua boys lacrosse. The all-time series was tied 41-41, and the game went to overtime, with the Braves pulling out a 10-9 victory; it remains one of the greatest high school events I have watched or covered.
Then there was Geneva baseball’s Class B1 sectional championship against Batavia. It was at Wayland-Cohocton’s diamond and ugh!, what a stunning day it was. Geneva did lose to an uber-talented Batavia team that day, but I remember sitting in the bleachers, getting a sun tan, watching baseball played in the middle of a forest and thinking, “I could really get used to this,”
A few days after, I covered the Section V track and field championships at Campbell-Savona. Now that was a sports junkie’s dream. Everywhere I looked there was running, leaping, throwing or launching. It was a stimulus overload in another picturesque area of upstate New York.
Another memorable day was watching Waterloo softball advance to the state tournament behind Coach Kierstyn Decory and junior Morgan Kapp’s nearly unhittable pitches.
I attended and covered plenty of events at many other schools that season, and perhaps it’s because it was my first season at the Times or just the fact that the mise-en-scène of it all was the stuff I dream about, but those games and that season is what comes to mind when asked why I love high school sports.
And while teams, coaches, players and myself were robbed of that in 2020, the return of those sports now makes me shake with excitement — also for fellow sports writer Nick Felice to experience it himself for the first time.