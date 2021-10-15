I need ice hockey like I need air to breathe.
Thankfully, I can breathe again with the National Hockey League back in action and starting a new era Tuesday night — a new era that will see the league take off to even greater heights, sort of like 90-year old William Shatner on Jeff Bezos’ rocket. That was a news headline I never expected to read in my life, but here we are.
The 2020-21 season not only marked the end of pandemic-effected seasons, it also was the swan song of NBC’s coverage of NHL games, a 17-year relationship.
The NHL and NBC have parted ways, and the league enjoyed perhaps the best summer in its history. The Gary Bettman-led circuit struck new television deals with ESPN and TNT, as well as ushering in the newest NHL franchise, the Seattle Kraken — a most wonderful marriage of a great name, colors, logos, and jerseys. Please do your eyes a favor and look up their home and away jerseys.
So why is the NHL on TNT and ESPN a huge deal? Well, as avid hockey fan Charles Barkley pointed out on Wednesday night’s inaugural “NHL on TNT” broadcast, “the NHL was on the Outdoor Network years ago. I’m rich as hell and I don’t even have that channel.”
Barkley was referring to the Versus network, which became NBC Sports Network in 2012. But, he has a point. With this new TV deal, more people have access to watch hockey. NBC and NBCSN aired only a handful of national games per week, and if viewers wished to watch an out-of-market game, they’d have to subscribe to the draconian-priced NHLTV at $24.99 a month — and that included local blackouts.
Now, the NHL on ESPN means that games will be carried on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, ESPN+ and Hulu whenever TNT isn’t carrying the broadcast. The vast majority of games will be on ESPN+, but as a consumer of the ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+ package, I assure you, dear reader, it is worth the buy at $13.99 a month.
NHL on ESPN will allow shows like SportsCenter and their morning shows to roll highlights and talk about big hockey news, which they scarcely did years prior. Whether you like ESPN or not, there simply is no denying their reach. Every barbershop, sports bar, or business with a TV is likely to have ESPN on throughout the day, and if ESPN can attract even one new fan per week, everybody wins.
Then there’s TNT, the network that produces the Emmy-winning “NBA on TNT” show featuring Barkley, Shaq, Kenny and Ernie — a group so famous they don’t even need last names at this point.
Wednesday night’s maiden voyage of hockey on TNT dripped with the same charisma and vibes that the NBA guys have. With off-ice legend Paul Bissonnette, Anson Carter, Rick Tocchet, Wayne Gretzky all piloted by Liam McHugh on the panel, Wednesday night’s broadcast was an absolute hoot.
I could not keep my eyes off the broadcast. Right from the first segment, the gang on TNT brought out the personalities of hockey players and its wonderful culture, something NBC never was able to do and was cringe when it tried.
The new television deals alongside the debut of the Seattle Kraken ushers in a new era of the NHL. For a sports romantic eternally frustrated with ESPN’s lack of hockey coverage over the past 17 years, I can’t think of another NHL year for which I have been this excited.
And, lastly, think about the following: Until Tuesday, ESPN’s last hockey broadcast had been Game 7 of the 2004 Stanley Cup Finals. The Tampa Bay Lighting won 2-1 over Calgary for the first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Immediately after the celebration, pro hockey shut its doors on ESPN.
Now, 17 years later, hockey is back on ESPN — and their first broadcast featured the Lightning raising their third Stanley Cup championship banner.
How people manage not to get romantic about sports, I’ll never know.