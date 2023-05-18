The first “wha-ting” of a driver at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill occurred at 7 a.m. sharp. It kicked off what is expected to be another memorable and beautiful professional golf event hosted by upstate New York’s premiere course.
With media from all corners of the globe in attendance, so too will be the Finger Lakes Times.
The Times was granted two media passes: one for chief photographer Spencer Tulis and one for sports writer Nick Felice. The yours-truly sports editor was not granted an onsite media pass, perhaps because I can “do editing” remotely.
But given that the newspaper at 218 Genesee St. in Geneva has never been permitted three media passes at Oak Hill, I think that’s — ahem — par for the course.
Spencer will be undoubtedly buzzing around to preferred photographer spots, and given that this is not his first rodeo at Oak Hill, my guess is that he has one or two lesser-known photography spots that will showcase the golfers and glorious grounds of Oak Hill in stunning light. Not that you need much light to showcase that course. It’s beautiful even at midnight.
For Nick, I imagine it will be a surreal experience. Not only because he gets to witness his favorite golfer in the world, Padraig Harrington (tee time, 8:17 a.m.), but 10 years ago, Nick went as a spectator to this event. Now, he gets to sport a media pass around his neck and walk the grounds as a professional.
Despite the parking mayhem, the crowds and the drive up to Pittsford, I have to say I am a bit jealous of the two of them. I covered the Senior PGA Championship in my first few weeks working at the Times in 2019. I was wide-eyed and sweaty beyond belief, but the make-your-own-garbage-plate station in the media tent was a welcomed calm.
At the time, that 2019 tournament felt like it was the PGA Championship. The mass construction — albeit temporary — throughout the grounds, the hordes of security and the thousands of people; it was all so much for a young and nervous sports writer that had a tinge of impostor syndrome.
Perhaps the reason I was not permitted a media pass this time around was that in 2019, I made a big blunder.
On the 16th hole on the East Course, Retief Goosen stepped up for his tee shot. I was so nervous and sweaty that all my senses had taken leave. I held up Spencer’s backup camera and fired off four shutters in the middle of the South African’s backswing. I knew so much better than to do that. My blood turns cold thinking about it even now.
Goosen’s caddie quickly called me out in front of the entire crowd and reminded me that my camera was “a little early.”
Thankfully, Goosen’s a professional golfer and piped his drive down the middle of the fairway, and soon (I’d like to think) he and his caddie forgot about it.
Regardless of my 2019 blunder, I hold such pride in covering that event as a young writer. Now, as the sports editor, the pride is bursting even more so.
We, the Finger Lakes Times, a small yet determined and experienced newspaper, will be part of the coverage of the 2023 PGA Championship, alongside ESPN, CBS Sports, and many other media giants.
It’s Wanamaker Trophy time, and we will be there.
