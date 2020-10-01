In the months of May, June and July, sports junkies like myself took to watching Korean baseball at 5:30 in the morning or even table tennis to get our sports fix. Even I struggled to find positivity in that.
It would have been a true delight to know, at that time, what has transpired since late July/early August, when major leagues began their comebacks.
On Sept. 10, a nearly unthinkable super sports equinox transpired in North America. In one day, the NFL, NHL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, MLS, tennis and college football were in action on the same day.
We’ve come such a long way.
According to an article posted by Fox Sports, a regular sports equinox — when NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB all play on the same day — has happened just 21 times.
What other time in history has a super sports equinox happened? Pretty much never.
Yes, the pandemic has been horrible and every single person, including myself, would have rather it not existed it all. But silver linings must be noticed and appreciated for optimists like myself to forge ahead. The one-off bubble seasons afforded sports fans an experience unlike any other.
What sticks out most to me and what I think I’ll remember the most during this time is when the NHL first came back to life in the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles.
I had begun coming back into the Finger Lakes Times office to get back into the swing of doing things around other humans, but certain days I would still work from home. Several mornings, I rose from my youthful slumber, dragged my bleary-eyed self downstairs and made coffee and a bagel. With my red-and-white Tim Horton’s hockey mug in hand and a bagel and cream cheese in the other, I ventured back upstairs to begin working and turned on my television and found to my greatest joy and surprise, that hockey, NHL hockey in fact — quite possibly my favorite type of hockey — was being broadcast live before the clock struck noon. And what came after it? MORE HOCKEY. For 14 hours I watched 24 teams battle it out for the first time since games screeched to a halt in early March.
This went on for days. I watched Eastern Conference teams duke it out at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto before NBC Sports Network switched the broadcast to Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, for the Western Conference teams.
There came several moments when my eyes could no longer look at the TV and dried up like a desert (shout-out to Bausch & Lomb eye relief).
Multiple nights in a row, I fell asleep watching the final game of the night, a Western Conference matchup between either Vancouver and Minnesota or Calgary and Winnipeg. I found out that I get my best sleep while dozing off to the sounds of hockey. I decided to believe that was a good thing.
The same goes for the NBA, WNBA, NASCAR, MLB, MLS, golf, tennis and practically every other sport. For the last two months, nearly any sport any person wanted to watch could be found to watch or stream. Heck, the Masters will be played in November of all months. That’s pretty neat.
Many of the leagues are indeed winding down. My Tampa Bay Lightning hoisted Lord Stanley’s Cup Monday night, while the Lakers and Heat battle for the NBA crown, and the MLB postseason began somewhat on schedule compared to a normal year.
I will definitely miss hockey and basketball in the fall months before they return in late December or early January, but between NFL and high school sports, I think I’ll manage. Besides, the days will certainly be easier for me to get through knowing the Lightning possess the Stanley Cup, otherwise known as the best trophy in sports.
Although, in the past two months, the best trophy in sports has been the return of sports itself.