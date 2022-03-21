Kids will be kids, and certainly around other kids. Sectional tournaments across the state bring out the best in both players and fans, particularly the student sections.
In the past month, I have been to dozens of sectional basketball games on both boys and girls side in all classifications. The student sections have brought a far better atmosphere than without. The creative outfits, chants, signs and cheering for every possession make for a better postseason experience for everyone in the gym.
What I heard and saw at the Class B state championship was disgraceful. The Schalmont student section was everything that Section V and the NYSPHSAA stands and warns against before every game.
The comments directed at players’ appearance, referees and profanity spewed from the student section behind me at the media table was pathetic and embarrassing.
Calling out players by name and saying things such as, “You belong in a field, not on the court!” … “You’re ugly!” … “Ref you suck!” … “F*** you ref!” It was a showing of the poorest sportsmanship I’ve witnessed.
A massive fanbase from Schalmont made the 25-minute drive to Hudson Valley Community College. Not every student is deserving of blame and certainly not every fan. The parents, family and fan section cheered on Waterloo for their effort after the game, and Waterloo senior Macy Carr noted that the Schalmont players were respectful and courteous in victory. Plenty of times throughout the game, players like Karissa Antoine, Siena Hallberg and Gianna Cirilla lent a hand to help Waterloo players off the court and a pat on the back followed.
But as for their student section, negative chants toward Waterloo far outweighed positive chants for their own team.
Near the end of the game, when Schalmont was within seconds of the win, the students crowded the media table and began talking about jumping over the table that had thousands of dollars worth of cameras, laptops and other equipment to storm the court. Several state coordinators had to create a wall to prevent them from jumping on and over the barriers.
When Waterloo began to receive their finalist medals, Schalmont students took it upon themselves to sing, “Na na na na, Hey, Hey, Hey, Goodbye!” to the Waterloo players despite multiple coordinators yelling at them to cut it out.
They finished their disgraceful performance by booing Waterloo players that were named to the all-tournament team as the Schalmont family and parents clapped and encouraged Waterloo.
Student sections make me smile and laugh more than anything. They can be filled with creative outfits, signs, cheers and laughter, all of which that make home gyms a special atmosphere. Schalmont players and parents showed class in victory after a truly exciting and relentless basketball championship.
Unfortunately, all of their graceful and classy gestures in victory were overshadowed by a disgraceful student section that was not held in check until media property was on the verge of being damaged.