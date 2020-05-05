In an endless sea of streamable television, movies and documentaries, it is a little disheartening to see so many truly unwatchable shows and films that do nothing more than take up space on Netflix or Hulu’s home pages.
I live with two close friends from college, and the amount of time we all wish we had back from watching terrible movies during this pandemic is, literally, an eternity.
Unfortunately, I am the only sports nut in the house. The other guys know their stuff, but I think I sometimes annoy them with how much I celebrate sports. If ever I wanted to watch a sports movie or documentary with the guys, I either have to spend hours convincing them — or begging them — to watch.
The last film I forced them watch was ESPN Films’ 30 for 30 “Of Miracles and Men,” undoubtedly the greatest documentary I have ever watched and will ever watch. It tells the story of Soviet Union hockey: its inception, rise to excellence, world dominance and decline after the 1980 loss to the United States. It’s a must watch.
But I can only re-watch something so many times, so thank the good people at ESPN for deciding to release the 10-part documentary series on the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season, “The Last Dance,” a few months early.
I was born in 1994. The first sport I ever watched was ice hockey, and I will always love my mom for introducing me to it. So, to the dismay of any basketball fan over 35, I never got to see the Chicago Bulls play in their heyday. So now, with no sports to watch, I was on the verge of madness before “The Last Dance” debuted a few weeks ago.
The only team comparable to the Bulls I can think of is the Golden State Warriors of recent seasons. I began watching basketball my junior year of high school and rapidly fell in love. I was lucky enough to watch the Warriors rise from the pond scum of the NBA all the way to the titans of basketball history — and then watched my Toronto Raptors dismantle them in six games in 2019. That’s not the point, though. I just like reminding everyone.
As I binge “The Last Dance” I am beginning to understand that while the Warriors and Bulls dynasties are more similar than meets the eye, the ‘90s Chicago Bulls stand in a class of their own.
In 1984, the Chicago Bulls drafted Michael Jordan with the third overall pick, and he became their best player in franchise — and NBA — history. In 2009, the Warriors took Stephen Curry with the seventh pick and he became the best player in franchise history and the best shooter in NBA history (based on combined range, volume and efficiency).
Similar to drafting Scottie Pippen a few years later, the Warriors drafted Klay Thompson to play second fiddle to Curry, and both were considered among the best in the world.
The Bulls and the Warriors began to emerge as dominant forces in the league thanks to their two homegrown superstars. Both teams had won an NBA championship before adding another player (Dennis Rodman/Kevin Durant) to take them over the top. Oddly enough, both dynasties had a person in common: Steve Kerr, who played point guard for the Bulls and is head coach for the Warriors.
While both franchises enjoyed multiple NBA titles and the spoils of several all-world talents on their teams, the infrastructure eventually crumbled and key figures left. The only difference: The Bulls won their “Last Dance” and the Warriors didn’t, although Steph and Klay still have a shot at winning another title for Golden State.
As a young person learning more and more about the ‘90s Bulls, I have gathered what separates them from other stacked rosters and dynasties is that their will to win was among the highest in sports history.
The players may have had their rifts with each other — and certainly with the front office — but when it came to tipoff, it seems to me that perhaps their biggest strength was the collective, insatiable desire to have more points than their opponents after 48 minutes had elapsed.