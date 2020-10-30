This has been a wild fall sports season, and I’m not talking about national sports. The high school campaign has given my colleagues and I emotional whiplash from the constant cycle of postponements, cancellations and changing start times.
It seems that whenever I try to plan ahead for game coverage or photos, I am reminded how fluid and fickle the high school sports schedule is this year.
Don’t get me wrong, I am thrilled to have these problems.
If I can navigate through a pandemic sports season as my first go-round as sports editor, a normal year with even more sports and colleges will be a welcome sight.
The coronavirus has not only been a complete society wrecker, the Times has been handcuffed to an earlier deadline, roughly two hours before our traditional press time — and before those 7:30 p.m. high school soccer games even conclude.
One thing that had many in the newsroom confused was the quagmire of Geneva golf’s win streak. When our own Nick Felice ventured out to cover their would-be 50th straight win against Midlakes, Geneva head coach Bill McDermott told Nick that the win vs. Midlakes was only their 49th, not 50th. That took us by surprise.
In doing more digging, we found that in 2016 — the year before the Panthers began their current run of four consecutive unbeaten seasons — they lost their second-to-last match of the season to Wayne Central, the FL East champion that fall, but defeated Newark in their final regular-season match the next day. As a result, it turns out the Oct. 14 victory over Midlakes was indeed Geneva’s 50th in a row.
The Panthers’ streak stands at 55 now, courtesy of three straight 14-0 campaigns and a 12-0 run in 2020.
That debacle is just one of several head-spinning scenarios we have encountered on a nearly daily basis.
Still, all good problems to have, and I hope they continue into the winter.
For now, we turn our attention to the conclusion of the regular season and beginning of sectionals. If you’re like me and you feel that the end of the fall season snuck up on you, you’re right.
In fact, the regular season started less than a month ago and it will wrap up in a matter of weeks. Yet somehow, we’re still behind schedule compared to a normal year.
Thanks, 2020.