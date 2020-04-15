People react in different ways when I tell them I grew up in Florida and ended up in the “tundra” of Geneva, N.Y. The most typical reaction doesn’t vary much, and it usually goes something like, “Oh, my gosh, what the bleep did you come up here for?!”
Well, to be honest, there were several reasons, but the most important ones were 1) My mother was moving back to Canada to be with her family when I left for Hobart College, and I’d be within three driving hours away from her, and 2) I loathe the Florida weather.
For a guy with thick hair and hyperactive sweat glands, Florida might be the worst place to live on Earth. I enjoy the cold. At least with the cold you can dress for it. When it’s 97 degrees with 90% humidity, you can’t take off enough clothes to feel comfortable.
Anyhow, the long hours at home have reminded me of when I — a person who surrounds himself with sports for a living — was happiest playing or watching a sport.
Before I moved to New York, my mom, my sister and I would take occasional trips to Canada in the winter to see our family. I always loved coming up to the cold, and one year we visited my uncle’s home in Perry Sound, Ontario, about five hours north of Buffalo. The acre of land my uncle occupied had a pond, and for a kid playing hockey since age 5 in Tampa, Fla., nothing excited me more about the prospect of playing hockey on a frozen pond. When we arrived, I saw my uncle doing something completely on-brand for Canadians in the winter: snowplowing a hockey rink on a frozen pond, wearing an entire outfit bought at a Canadian Tire department store.
After trudging through the snow and giving a bear hug to my uncle, I don’t think I have ever put on my skates so fast in my life. I grabbed a pair of ski gloves and a Titan Ultra Pro wooden stick from the 1990s and leaped onto the ice like a spring lamb. Immediately after stepping on the ice, I began realizing how un-smooth the average frozen pond is and how generally difficult it is to go from an Zamboni’d ice rink to a pond of water that froze during a windstorm.
However, I didn’t care. I was thrilled to be playing pond hockey with my uncles, aunts and cousins, and to show them what a hockey player from Florida could do. It was something I had always dreamed of and continue to dream of doing again with my own family one day — although by then, the only ice left might be indoors.