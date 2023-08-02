There are only 40 real people on earth, the rest are cardboard cutouts.
Sarcastically, that’s what FL Times Sunday editor Louise Hoffman Broach — or “Weezie” as Spencer Tulis calls her — says when a small-world connection crosses her path.
Her funny Weezie-ism rings true quite often. Reading the sports news wire on Tuesday morning was the latest reminder that it is a small world.
Chuck Howley, the only Super Bowl MVP on a losing team, is set to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame this Saturday, Aug. 5 alongside offensive tackle Joe Thomas, linebacker Zach Thomas, linebacker DeMarcus Ware, cornerback Darrelle Revis, cornerback Rondé Barber, coach Don Coryell, defensive lineman Joe Klecko and cornerback Ken Riley.
A key piece of the “Doomsday Defense” when the Cowboys were beginning their trek to becoming America’s Team, Howley, now 87, was a rough-and-tumble, built-like-a-ton-of-bricks linebacker that was a five-time All-Pro, a six-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl VI champion and a five-letter athlete at West Virginia.
If I am ever lucky enough to meet him, I won’t be calling him Mr. Howley, or Chuck.
I’ll call him Bunny, because that’s what one of my best friends calls him.
Penn Yan resident, Finger Lakes beekeeper and winemaker Connor Howley is the great nephew of Chuck Howley, and when I texted Connor on Tuesday about his great uncle’s induction this Saturday, he responded, “That’s my great uncle Bunny!”
Connor told me that the nickname Bunny came from Chuck’s high school days. His friends referred to him as Bunny because he so quick off the snap that the offensive blockers couldn’t lay a finger on him before he got into the backfield; he “sprang” off the line and he was called Bunny ever since high school.
Bunny is the youngest of two brothers and attended West Virginia at the same time his brother Pat fought in the Korean War.
While still playing and post-retirement, Bunny ran a jersey rental and cleaning company in Dallas for several years before selling and starting Happy Hollow Ranch. The 1,800-acre cattle farm is now run by Connor’s second cousin and Bunny’s grandson, Brandon.
Never would I have thought that growing up in Tampa, now living in Geneva that I would ever in any way be associated with the Dallas Cowboys. Now I’m only a few degrees away from one of the greatest ever to don the helmet with the star. I still won’t root for them, but it’s a fun tidbit to know.
It really is a small world.