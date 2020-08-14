Before Monday, the longest game I watched in any sport was Game 5 of the 2007-08 NHL Stanley Cup Finals featuring a young Sidney Crosby-led Pittsburgh Penguins against the veteran workhorses Detroit Red Wings led by Henrik Zetterberg. It remains one of my favorite games of all time.
The game began at 7 p.m. ETD and it went to triple overtime. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, overtime is the same as a regular period: 5-on-5, 20 minutes.
Early in the game, the Penguins — on the brink of elimination — exploded for a 2-0 lead. Naturally, the Red Wings powered their way back to tie and take a 3-2 lead. With the Red Wings’ 11th Stanley Cup title 35 seconds away, Penguins forward Maxime Talbot sent Joe Louis Arena (which closed in 2017) into an eerie silence, tying the game and sending it to overtime.
I don’t know how it happened, but despite it being a Wednesday, my mom allowed me to stay up and watch it. I had developed a fear of waking my family up in the middle of the night due to accidentally startling my sister a few weeks earlier with a 2 a.m., “YEAH!” so I watched the game literally on the kitchen counter on a 25-inch tube tv we had that was normally reserved for the morning news before school.
It took three overtime’s for Penguins forward Petr Sykora to snipe the right corner over Chris Osgood’s left shoulder from the circle on a Penguins powerplay.
The entire time watching Monday’s Lightning-Blue Jackets I couldn’t help but think back to the game that formed my love of hockey at a young age.
Although, the five-overtime saga on Monday was a completely different feeling.
In that 2008 series, I was pulling for the Penguins, but I really didn’t have a horse in the race, I was just happy to be watching the Finals. Whereas the Tampa Bay Lightning are my favorite sports team on the planet, and after being shockingly swept by the Blue Jackets last year, I was death-gripping my hair while on the edge of my seat or standing up the entire six hours of Monday’s game.
Period after period, the game began to elevate into the echelon of the longest NHL games ever. By the time Brayden Point slung the puck into the back of the net for the Lightning, it was the fourth longest game in NHL history. It was about 72 seconds from surpassing the third longest game which came in 2000, when the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fifth overtime thanks to a bardown rocket off the stick of Keith Primeau.
Interestingly enough, the goaltender for the Flyers in that game was Brian Boucher, who was one of the analysts for the Lightning-Blue Jackets game. So he has been a part of two out of the four longest games in NHL history.
The two longest games in league history came in the 1930’s and the longest game was in 1936 when Mud Bruteneau scored the winner for the Red Wings against the Montreal Maroons in the sixth overtime period, with the game stopping after 176 minutes and 30 seconds by a score of 1-0.
How about that for old time hockey, eh?