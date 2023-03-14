Fantasy football, March Madness brackets, MLB’s Beat the Streak; any form of anything that deals with choosing hypothetical winners or teams, I am about as useless as a concrete parachute. That includes gambling.
I look at a 64-team March Madness bracket and immediately think, “There’s just too much going on here,” and I close the tab and give my attention to something else. I love and cherish the job I get to do everyday, but as a Sports Editor for a newspaper in a basketball-crazy region, I feel weird but I must speak the truth: I have never felt fully invested or passionate about filling out a bracket.
I play pickup hockey on Sunday nights and as I was leaving the rink, someone proclaimed, “Gotta fill out my bracket!” And I was somewhat surprised. My immediate thoughts after leaving the rink after 90 minutes of hockey is hot-cold therapy: a hot shower with a cold beer.
But on the first calm Monday in what feels like years since the high school basketball postseason began, I felt this alien feeling of being compelled to … make a bracket.
It took me an entire seven minutes.
One of two things will happen next: Either I will be checking my bracket every 2 hours and planning my own parade of the minor success I may have OR I will completely forget about it.
Meanwhile, my coworker and I dare say a good friend, Nick Felice, is literally nuts about it all. In addition to filling out — I’m guessing — 200 brackets, he makes his own March Madness bracket of a random category and posts it on social media for people to vote, every year. Last year it was the bracket of best foods. This year it’s the bracket of best animals.
The guy is an encyclopedia when it comes to college basketball and I rely on him to keep me updated on all things Madness. Nick knows I’m not much of a Fantasy sports or March Madness guy, so wait until he sees that I have indeed created “an bracket” as a certain popular British car journalist would put it.
My Final Four are Virginia vs. Purdue and Houston vs. Kansas with Kansas beating Purdue 72-67 to win it all; really pushing the boundaries of a Cinderella story, I know.
Worst case scenario: I forget my login information and never see the results of my picks.
Best case scenario: I hold the world’s first perfect bracket and become the envy of every bracketologist in the world.
Either one seems fine with me. I just hope every team has fun.