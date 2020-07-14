Perhaps it’s just my millennial-ness, but Pay-Per-View can stick itself where the sun doesn’t shine.
I realize I’m used to getting everything streamed handed to me on a platinum platter, but tell me why I should pay $65 to watch Jorge Masvidal or Connor McGregor beat the snot out of someone in less than a minute? It will be available all over the internet less than 10 minutes after the fight ends.
I’m talking, of course, about UFC — Ultimate Fighting Championship to be exact.
It’s the “new kid on the block” in terms of popular sports to watch, but I am so bummed every time there’s a major title fight for UFC whatever-number-they’re-on because of the untouchable fee to watch. Last Saturday’s UFC 251 featured a great tilt between Kamaru Usman and Masvidal. I wanted so badly to watch it but it was $65 for one night.
Because of prices like that, I view a major UFC fight or a boxing tilt the same way I view super yachts: simply unattainable.
With this generation of television consumers being able to watch anything anywhere on multiple devices, does it not make sense to have the newest “fad-sport” available on a normal streamable or television channel whenever it arises?
Perhaps it is due to the fact that UFC/mixed martial arts is the summit of tolerable human brutality in sports television. But because of that, you should have to pay extra for it? I don’t know, I’m just trying to think like a TV fight promoter.
But I am a sports writer at a newspaper in central New York during the worst pandemic in a century. Translation: I don’t have enough extra money to spend on a night of Pay-Per-View AND get enough Genesee Cream Ales to enjoy my Saturday night.
What I’m trying to say is, I want to watch sports like the UFC and boxing the way I watch football, golf, hockey, baseball and pretty much every other sport.
Is that too much to ask?
But to be fair, if Mike Tyson were to actually get back in the ring, I would get out my wallet at light speed.