What else can I say that hasn’t already been said about the weekend in Watkins Glen? It was everything I had been excited about, plus Michael Jordan.
I never thought seeing a celebrity or athlete would leave me starstruck. I once sat next to NBA player Patrick Patterson at a gate while waiting for a flight out of Toronto and even struck up a short and casual conversation with him amidst all the selfies he took with fans passing by. I didn’t really feel slack-jawed by his presence. But, when I saw Michael Jordan on pit road, I couldn’t help but to awkwardly gaze like a child.
Beyond the unexpected GOAT sighting, I’m trying to grasp the thing that I will take away from that weekend and keep with me.
Unfortunately, it’s not a fantastic one.
With 10 laps to go in Saturday’s Xfinity race and with rookie Ty Gibbs leading the way, my mom texted me to call her whenever I could, no matter the time. My mom is the sweetest and never likes to bother me when I’m working or at an event and she knew I was at the track. When I received that text, I knew something was up.
I immediately left the Media Center and called my mom to learn that our 12-year old family dog, Charlie, had passed away early that morning.
Charlie and my mom were thick as thieves. They made the saying, “two peas in a pod” the understatement of the century. Attached at the hip for the last decade, those two were inseparable, especially during the pandemic when Canada was in the most supreme of lockdowns.
Charlie was a black lab-Aussie shepherd mix whose life could not have turned out to be more different than his initial outlook. C — as we referred to him — lived in a deplorable pet store on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa, just five minutes away from my school. The disgusting people working at the store would spray down the cages with all the dogs still in them. Charlie never liked water after that.
We adopted him and someone else got one of his sisters but we learned soon after that Charlie, along with the rest of the litter, had Giardia, a tiny parasite that causes bloody bowl movements and can lead to death in puppies.
As a family, we intended to go back and adopt the rest of Charlie’s siblings and then figure it out from there. All we wanted to do was save the little pups. By the time we went to go adopt the rest, the pet store had been shut down by the local health authorities and Charlie’s siblings did not make it.
So there he was: the runt of mixed litter with a thick, black-fur coat in tropical Florida carrying a deadly parasite.
And yet, little Charlie grew to 80 lbs, traveled the country, lived in multiple countries, had the best life a dog could ever have and got to spend the final years of his life in the company of his best friend.
Anyone who has dogs know the affect they have when they depart for doggo heaven, and while my mom and I certainly had our share of water works, the spirit and life of Charlie overwhelmed our feelings of loss by a wide margin.
So while I will always remember that NASCAR weekend for receiving the sad news, I will always associate that weekend at Watkins Glen International with the memory of one of the best spirits I have ever had the pleasure of knowing.