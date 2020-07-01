Playing youth golf in Florida made me both hate and appreciate the game. It’s a strange statement for anything but golf.
Anyone who puts themselves through 18 holes somewhat regularly can recount the moment when they’ve reached the zenith of their playing potential with an unforgettable shot and then snapped their club, Bo Jackson-style, following the very next swing. What a sport.
In Florida, golf can be played year round, and that’s great. Players of all ages can squeeze in nine or 18 holes any month of the year; they just have to be weary of the inevitable 4 p.m., 30-minute monsoon. Even then, someone is bound to say in a subpar Bill Murray voice: “I don’t think the heavy stuff’s coming down for a while” as lightning strikes a few feet away.
Playing golf in upstate New York, or any place where courses close for the winter, makes me appreciate the game so much more when it comes back. That’s the biggest difference I’ve noticed.
When I was in ninth grade, I was playing a varsity match against a rival high school. The guy I was paired with was quite the player; a natural swing, could read the fairways and greens, and had good club selection. But there was one thing that will always bother me about his game. After every shot — good or bad — he would write down a sentence or two about what he did wrong and what he must fix, scolding himself out loud as he wrote.
He was like a golf accountant. To me, it took away the joy of the game: being outside, feeling the club and course, and knowing in your heart how to play each shot.
In the rounds I’ve played in Canada and the Finger Lakes region, golf seems more of a treat to be enjoyed when it’s available.
I’ve been golfing more this year, which has been interesting given the pandemic. I wrote an article a few months ago that summarized what the local courses are doing to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection. A lot of the ideas I have enjoyed, but a few are a reminder that pandemic-free golf is something to be cherished.
Until recently, the courses in the area had the same set of rules: no bunker rakes, pins stay in the hole, and one golf cart per person, to name a few.
Most courses had resorted to putting a sliver of a Styrofoam pool noodle into the hole to prevent golfers from making contact with the golf stick with the back of their hands. It’s a clever idea, but I have missed the sweet symphonic sound of the ball rolling into the hole after I three-putt for bogey. It’s the little things.
I normally walk nine holes to get in much-needed exercise, and I enjoy not having to take extra time to take out the flagstick when I finally make it on the green.
On the contrary, I’ve missed having a friend tend to the flagstick and take it out after I hit my putt, as if the ball is actually going to in the hole. It makes me feel like I have a caddie, and having a caddie is like having a butler — necessary, no, but enjoyable? Oh, my goodness, yes.
Not having a bunker rake goes both ways. The bunker rake serves as a reminder to not hit it in the bunker. It’s so tedious having to clean up after yourself ... in sand of all things. I’m not a house cat. I shouldn’t have to do that.
On the other hand, I worked on a golf course maintenance staff for a portion of my teenage years. Having to rake all the bunkers on the course is the last thing I’d want to do at 6 a.m.
One person per cart seems like a luxury, but when it’s just you and your buddy, the jokes and the mutual frustration grunt when sitting down in the cart after carding a 6 on a par-4 is something often overlooked.
Playing golf only half the year reminds me how much I love the game, but I can’t imagine not having golf because of a pandemic. I miss the little things that non-socially distanced rounds provide.
I’m an optimist, though, and there’s something about looking into a hole and seeing a bright yellow pool noodle that provokes a smile and makes me appreciate the lengths we go to play the game.