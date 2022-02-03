For all the things it does not have going for it, the Washington Football Team fumbled the one thing that made it unique.
It was the only team in the National Football League and the four major North American sports leagues that didn’t have a nickname.
When they properly disposed of their previous name, the lack of a mascot was about the only thing I liked about the team. The color scheme remained horrendous and the owner was just as unlikable as before, but I actually loved that they were the Washington Football Team for a couple of years.
Where in any all-knowing sports book does it say a team HAS to have a nickname? Nowhere, that’s where. It lent such a uniqueness to them: The Washington Football Team. No logo, just a giant “W” with numbers on the helmets like the old days.
It was sort of a throwback to the fledgling days of professional sports. There was a time in the late 19th century and early 20th when hockey clubs, soccer clubs, rugby clubs and college football teams didn’t have names. There was the Toronto Hockey Club that existed from 1912–17, The Cincinnati Base Ball Club that began in 1869, and countless rugby and soccer clubs around the world have never had a nickname.
So, when the Washington Football Team announced Wednesday it was now the “Commanders,” I realized that anything that organization does that seems too good to be true probably is.
They are clearly not going to redact it, so they will be the “Commanders” for the foreseeable future — and I’ll get this off my chest straightaway.
What a terrible name — boring, lazy, uninventive and a bad look for the NFL.
My goodness they had so many better options to choose from. The potential name list they released in early January consisted of eight options: Armada, Presidents, Brigade, Defenders, Redhogs, Commanders, RedWolves, and Washington Football Team.
They had it in their hands, to stick with an option that so many organizations, institutions, companies and individuals seek these days: to be unique.
And they went with Commanders … *facepalm*
Since when has Washington been in “Command” of anything on or off the field?
It is appropriate that they went with something to do with our nation’s capital — nothing wrong with that approach. The baseball team is the Nationals and the hockey team is the Capitals; makes sense.
But Commanders? It seems like a total ripoff. Armada would have been cool, Redhogs I don’t mind, RedWolves is a good one, even Brigade has a neat ring to it.
Defenders would have invited too many cruel jokes because of how terrible their defense was this year, Presidents would have been far too “on the nose,” and Commanders is just so boring.
They could have stuck with the Washington Football Team and embraced the identity that came with it and focused attention on the history: The team in Washington has existed since 1932. Sticking with WFT would have allowed light to be shed on the long history of professional football in Washington D.C. But, like everything else that organization has done in the previous few decades, it messed it all up.
The 2022-23 season is seven months away and they are already 0-1.