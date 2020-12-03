Whether you believe the rules and protocols surrounding the COVID-19 virus are either too relaxed or too strict is irrelevant. The rules are in place, and it’s time to play winter sports with the hand that has been dealt.
That said, it’s not a great hand.
When fall came around, it was established with one of the earliest editions of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s “Return to Interscholastic Athletics” documents that high-risk sports were out. No football, volleyball or competitive cheer for the fall. End of story.
At least we knew. That way, students could choose to play a different sport and not have to worry about missing out on a football season if that sport suddenly was granted permission to play.
Now, the winter season presents exactly that worrying scenario.
Take senior Wyatt Patchett of Geneva High School, for example. Patchett played football in the fall of 2019, working under center as the Panthers’ quarterback. This fall, he played on the soccer team, knowing that football wasn’t an option.
Last year as a junior, Patchett’s winter sport of choice was basketball. This winter sports season, Patchett has a difficult decision to make: either wager his entire senior winter sports season by waiting until January for a chance to play basketball, or play it safe and join indoor track and field, boys swimming, or bowling. If he joins any of the three low- to moderate-risk sports, he will be unable to play basketball, regardless of whether it is green-lighted to play.
Others face the same conundrum. They can choose to play it safe, or they can roll the dice on playing a high-risk sport such as basketball, ice hockey or wrestling — if any of those are staged at all.
Given the amount of holiday gatherings in weeks past and ahead, it doesn’t seem like a safe bet.
It’s even worse for girls, as they have fewer options. Girls hockey and girls wrestling have yet to take firm hold in our area, and girls swimming is contested in the fall. However, it is not unheard of, or even that rare anymore, for a girl to be a part of a boys team. It happens nearly every sports season.
In 2019, Mynderse Academy’s Meredith Perine played singles and doubles with the boys tennis team in the spring after injuries prevented her from playing in the fall. In 2020, Raina Hoffman played alongside boys on the Wayne Central golf team, while also competing in the Section V girls golf championship. She qualified for boys sectionals too, but is not eligible to play after opting for the girls tournament in the fall.
From my point of view, I’d play it safe.
The bitter and exhausting reality is that high-risk sports have a grim prospect as of right now. If I were a high school senior again and playing ice hockey in 2020, I’d think about making a memorable situation out of an unwanted one. I think I’d do something different: opt to hop in the pool and test the waters, literally.
I feel like even five years from now, I’d look back fondly on the decision to participate in a sport that is out of my comfort zone rather than regret throwing away an entire season for the fleeting hope of playing a high-risk sport.
Either way, we can all acknowledge that 2020 can’t be over soon enough. Bring on the better days.