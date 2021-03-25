If you grew up watching Nickelodeon, Disney Channel and Cartoon Network like I did, you know what a Beyblade is. It is a toy — a spinning top, to be precise — originally released in Japan in 1999 that was the desire of every kid in the United States, very much including myself; I think I had around five or six of them.
Essentially, the Beyblade was a new variation of a toy that had been around for centuries.
Since early February, myself, sportswriter Nick Felice and Times Chief Photographer Spencer Tulis have been the human equivalents of Beyblades. The three of us made it our mission to cover the month-long basketball season like a blanket, and I may be biased on the subject, but I think we did a pretty good job.
But you know who did a better job? The players.
Not only did the student-athletes navigate the pandemic while playing a “high-risk” sport, they did it in a month.
Take the Mynderse Academy boys, for example. Their first game took place Feb. 9 against Penn Yan Academy. The Blue Devils concluded their season March 12 in the Section V Class B2 championship against Northstar Christian.
From Feb. 9 to March 12, the Blue Devils won nine games and lost six. That’s 15 games in 33 days.
That’s unheard of, especially when you take a moment to contextualize that number and consider the circumstances.
First, let’s take a trip the NBA.
Much like Mynderse, the Boston Celtics played a game Feb. 9 and another on March 11. They played 15 games in that 32-day span — but they had the All-Star break as a one-week breather.
The Blue Devils played three games every single week of the season.
Waterloo girls basketball made quick work of every team they played and went 14-0 from Feb. 9 to March 13, averaging 2.8 games per week in that span.
Even teams who didn’t make it to sectionals played at an NBA-level pace. The Newark boys had a rough season, going 1-11 from Feb. 9 to March 5. The Reds averaged exactly three games per week in their regular season.
That is “bananalands,” a word I like to use to emphasize how crazy something is. And, only one regular-season game was played on a Sunday, meaning those three games per week were played in six-day windows.
The Times covers four counties and three leagues in basketball. We tried — and succeeded — in seeing every single team in our immediate coverage area, either with photos, a game story, or both. Nick and Spencer were all over the place, and every single night we were hit with a monsoon of high school basketball that we had to digest and sort out before deadline — and then do it all again the next day.
But that’s neither here nor there, because it’s what we all love to do. It’s also peanuts compared to what the players did. And, they did it after many of them had not played competitive basketball in a full calendar year.
So, with all the All-Star, Coach and Player of the Year awards being published in the next week, it leaves me looking back on the past month and a half and thinking, “What just happened?”
Oh well, onto the next season. Oh yeah, it’s already upon us.