GENEVA — Former pro basketball player Chris Herren said the hardest person to guard during his two seasons in the NBA was Stephon Marbury, and he added that the John Stockton/Karl Malone pick-and-roll was difficult to defend as well.
However, the biggest challenge in Herren’s life has been off the court — it was his addiction to drugs.
Herren, who grew up in Fall River, Massachusetts, visited Geneva Thursday. He was in the Geneva auditorium in the afternoon, telling his story to high school students of how he has battled through addiction to now, where is 14 years sober. He made another presentation to families Thursday evening.
Before his afternoon talk he sat for an interview and discussed what went into becoming a motivational speaker.
“It was never a decision, it just kind of happened by chance,” he said. “My story started to become pretty public and a teacher read an article in the newspaper about my recovery and she requested me to come speak to her school for her health class.”
That was 12 years ago, and now he’s been telling his story to as many people throughout the country as possible, whether it is to professional athletes or his favorite audience, high school students.
“I love schools,” he said. “I’ve done everything. I’ve done the NBA, NFL, college football but my sweet spot is high schools. I do probably 200 high schools a year all across the country and it’s kind of the place where I want to be. If I had my choice for who I want to speak in front of, I would chose high school kids over everything else.”
Herren was a star player at his high school, B.M.C. Durfee in Fall River, and later he committed to his hometown university, Boston College. A wrist injury kept him out for almost his entire first season, and he says that’s when his addiction really started to kick in.
After his freshman season at BC, he transferred to Fresno State for the remainder of his collegiate career and during his time there, he had to quit the game for a brief time to go into the first of many rehabilitation treatments.
His addiction to drugs and alcohol actually began in his freshman year of high school, and he says it just kept getting worse as his basketball career went on.
Herren returned to play at Fresno St. after a phenomenal sophomore year. He was expected to be a first-round NBA draft pick but wasn’t selected until the 33rd overall pick in the second round of the 1999 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets.
He played his rookie season with the Nuggets and then during the 2000-01 season — which would wind up being his final season in the NBA — he got to go back home once again and play for the Boston Celtics.
However, that might have been the worst thing to ever happen to him.
One of his lowest moments came prior to a home game with the Celtics. At that time, he was addicted to pain killers, and he needed to meet up with his OxyContin dealer prior to a game or else he wouldn’t be able to play that night.
There were less than 10 minutes before tip-off, and Herren found himself — wearing his entire Celtics warmup uniform — in the corner of the Celtics’ arena waiting for his drug dealer while fans were coming into the arena. He played well that night, but that didn’t seem to matter with everything else going on his life at the time.
Soon after that he decided to get help — forfeiting time with his wife and three kids for an entire year.
Since 2009, Herren speaks at schools all over the country in an attempt to help educate others and guide them in the right direction.
“When people are transparent, vulnerable, real and honest, I think that’s what makes people attracted to the story,” he said. “I get nervous like everyone else gets nervous, I get a little panicky before I come out because it’s important, I want to make a difference.”
In 2011, Herren founded the nonprofit “Herren Project” where he has given away $8 million worth of scholarships over the past 10 years.
“It’s big-time,” Herren said when he hears from someone who was going through the same experiences as him and his words helped them. “Herren Wellness (which he started in 2018) is where I get to be very engaged with people in the very early part of their journey, so it’s a blessing. When you can help someone or when you are able to witness someone get well, it’s a true blessing.”
To learn more about Chris Herren or if you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, visit ChrisHerren.com.