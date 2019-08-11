OTTAWA — The dawn of a new football season is approaching for high schools and colleges, and the NFL is just weeks away.
While the National Football League and college football are in the midst of training camps and preseason, the Canadian Football League has been in its regular season for eight weeks in its 61st year of existence.
In third place in the East division and located in the nation’s capital are the Ottawa Redblacks, who just signed former Newark wide receiver Micah Wright to the practice squad.
Wright, who played for the University of Maine, will join the Redblacks, who will look to make a playoff run in their last 10 games of the season.
While at Maine, Wright was a three-time All-CAA selection and finished sixth on the school’s all-time receiving yardage list with 2,143 and seventh all-time with 160 catches. He also helped the Black Bears win the CAA title and reach the national semifinals for the first time in school history.
In his senior season, Wright only played five games due to a knee injury. That did not stop him from ranking second in the CAA in punt return average and recording two touchdowns and 150 yards.
After graduating, Wright had a brief stint with the New Orleans Saints after they signed him to an undrafted free-agent rookie deal before he was released.
He will also join his former University of Maine teammate Sharrod Baltimore, who is a cornerback for the Redblacks.
The CFL season begins in mid-June and concludes with the playing of the Grey Cup in mid-November.
There are nine teams in the league split between two divisions.
Wright will certainly help add offensive depth to a team that has struggled to score this season. In eight games, they have scored 168 points for an average of 21 points per game. In the NFL, that would normally bode well for a team, but the CFL is a high-paced, high-scoring league where there are only three downs and receivers can take a running start before the play begins, resulting in fewer punts and more points.
While at Newark high school, Wright was a force to be reckoned with.
In the three years he was a starter, Wright was named first team all-state wide receiver as well as Finger Lakes East Player of the Year in 2013 and Finger Lakes Top-25 while leading Newark to a Finger Lakes East Championship in 2013. He was named First Team All-Section on both offense and defense while totaling 33 catches for 790 yards and nine touchdowns with a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns during his senior season.
Wright currently holds the Newark High School record in touchdown receptions, receiving yards and interceptions in a career. For his work in the classroom, Wright received the N.F.F. Scholar-Athlete Award and was also a first team all-league in basketball in 2012-13.
